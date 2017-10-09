Tata Nexon Complete Accessory List And Prices Announced

Tata has announced the complete accessory list, along with their respective prices, for its latest product, the Nexon. The Nexon is the fourth product based on the Impact design philosophy and the prices for the compact SUV start from INR 5.85 lakh for the petrol variant and INR 6.85 lakh for the diesel variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Nexon Accessory List With Prices:

AccessoryVariantsPrice (Mumbai)
Reverse parking sensorsXE, XMINR 4,000
Camera with displayXE, XMINR 5,700
Camera with sensors and displayXE,XMINR 7,600
Heads-up display and TPMSXE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 16,000
Alloy wheelsXE, XM, XTINR 33,500
Puddle lamps with T logo projectionXE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 1,200
Illuminated front logoXE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 2,800
Chrome door handlesXZ+INR 1,200
Chrome garnish on headlamps, tail-lampsXE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 2,700
Illuminated scuff platesXE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 2,100
LED reading lightXE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 900
Mud flapsXE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 710
Rubber matsXE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 2,700
Blaupunkt Video Recorder (dash cam)XE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 5,000
Various seat upholsteryXE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 7,300 – 7,600
Child seatXE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 50,000
Front corner sensorsXE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 3,700
Camera display on inside rear view mirrorXE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 14,000
Side step and bracketsXE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 3,600 – 11,000
Body coverXE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 3,700
DRLsXE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 15,000
Vacuum cleanerXE, XM, XT, XZ+INR 1,000
Teflon coating (1 year warranty)INR 5,000

The Tata Nexon is available with two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine is capable of producing 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque while the diesel motor produces 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT model is expected to arrive early next year.

