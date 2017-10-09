Tata Nexon Complete Accessory List And Prices Announced

Tata has announced the complete accessory list, along with their respective prices, for its latest product, the Nexon. The Nexon is the fourth product based on the Impact design philosophy and the prices for the compact SUV start from INR 5.85 lakh for the petrol variant and INR 6.85 lakh for the diesel variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).
Tata Nexon India Review, Price, Specs, Mileage, Image Gallery, Interior and Features Here
Tata Nexon Accessory List With Prices:
|Accessory
|Variants
|Price (Mumbai)
|Reverse parking sensors
|XE, XM
|INR 4,000
|Camera with display
|XE, XM
|INR 5,700
|Camera with sensors and display
|XE,XM
|INR 7,600
|Heads-up display and TPMS
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 16,000
|Alloy wheels
|XE, XM, XT
|INR 33,500
|Puddle lamps with T logo projection
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 1,200
|Illuminated front logo
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 2,800
|Chrome door handles
|XZ+
|INR 1,200
|Chrome garnish on headlamps, tail-lamps
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 2,700
|Illuminated scuff plates
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 2,100
|LED reading light
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 900
|Mud flaps
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 710
|Rubber mats
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 2,700
|Blaupunkt Video Recorder (dash cam)
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 5,000
|Various seat upholstery
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 7,300 – 7,600
|Child seat
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 50,000
|Front corner sensors
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 3,700
|Camera display on inside rear view mirror
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 14,000
|Side step and brackets
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 3,600 – 11,000
|Body cover
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 3,700
|DRLs
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 15,000
|Vacuum cleaner
|XE, XM, XT, XZ+
|INR 1,000
|Teflon coating (1 year warranty)
|INR 5,000
Click Here For All The Variant-wise Details
The Tata Nexon is available with two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine is capable of producing 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque while the diesel motor produces 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT model is expected to arrive early next year.