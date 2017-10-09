Tata Nexon Complete Accessory List And Prices Announced

Tata has announced the complete accessory list, along with their respective prices, for its latest product, the Nexon. The Nexon is the fourth product based on the Impact design philosophy and the prices for the compact SUV start from INR 5.85 lakh for the petrol variant and INR 6.85 lakh for the diesel variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Nexon Accessory List With Prices:

Accessory Variants Price (Mumbai) Reverse parking sensors XE, XM INR 4,000 Camera with display XE, XM INR 5,700 Camera with sensors and display XE,XM INR 7,600 Heads-up display and TPMS XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 16,000 Alloy wheels XE, XM, XT INR 33,500 Puddle lamps with T logo projection XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 1,200 Illuminated front logo XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 2,800 Chrome door handles XZ+ INR 1,200 Chrome garnish on headlamps, tail-lamps XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 2,700 Illuminated scuff plates XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 2,100 LED reading light XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 900 Mud flaps XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 710 Rubber mats XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 2,700 Blaupunkt Video Recorder (dash cam) XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 5,000 Various seat upholstery XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 7,300 – 7,600 Child seat XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 50,000 Front corner sensors XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 3,700 Camera display on inside rear view mirror XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 14,000 Side step and brackets XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 3,600 – 11,000 Body cover XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 3,700 DRLs XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 15,000 Vacuum cleaner XE, XM, XT, XZ+ INR 1,000 Teflon coating (1 year warranty) INR 5,000

The Tata Nexon is available with two engine options: a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine is capable of producing 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque while the diesel motor produces 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six speed manual transmission as standard while an AMT model is expected to arrive early next year.

