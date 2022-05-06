Maruti Suzuki YFG Sheds Its Camouflage To Reveal Key Design Elements

Maruti Suzuki is actively working with Toyota on the mid-size SUV project to get a piece of action from the ₹11 lakh to ₹18 lakh segment. Internally called the YFG, this new product will feature many firsts for the Indian carmaker. Now, we get to take a clear look at the crossover thanks to the lighter camouflage it is carrying this time around.

What to expect

The Maruti YFG will be based on the DNGA platform which is used by Toyota for other developing markets. The front draws its inspiration from other Suzuki cars such as the new S-Cross and the Vitara. It gets a large air dam with a honeycomb pattern in the front bumper. The air dam is flanked by cutouts on each side which indicates that the headlights will be placed lower down. This trait has become increasingly popular in crossovers and SUVs and we’ve seen it on cars like the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

The slim LED DRLs are placed above the headlights. The bonnet is quite upright and this should aid visibility while driving. The side features rather plain-looking alloy wheels. However, these wheels have been borrowed from the Suzuki Vitara and they won’t be present in the final form. The ORVMs have a tiny bump on the bottom which confirms the presence of a 360-degree camera. The ground clearance seems healthy and we expect it to be above the 180mm mark. The rear is quite boxy and the LED taillamps seem to be hidden away under the camouflage. Other bits include a small spoiler and shark fin antenna.

The interiors of the YFG will be loaded with features such as a large touchscreen, connected car tech, ventilated seats, smartphone connectivity, cruise control, auto-folding mirrors, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charging, auto headlamps, and automatic climate control to name a few. The Maruti YFG will borrow its powertrains from Toyota. The crossover is rumored to have two petrol powertrains.

The entry-level engine will feature mild-hybrid tech whereas the more expensive variants will get a strong hybrid powertrain. The engine is likely to be a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated unit which is found in other Toyotas abroad and the strong hybrid tech will help in boosting the fuel economy above 20 km/l. Transmission options will include a manual and an automatic with paddle shifters.

