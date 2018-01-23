Tata Motors Teases A Glimpse Of Their Upcoming New SUV, X451 Hatchback and Tigor Sport

Known to showcase concepts which later come out as production models (Case in point; Nexon) in an almost identical form, Tata Motors has revealed a teaser of what we can expect at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018. The teaser image reveals tiny bits of five new star products which will grace Tata Motors’ pavilion at the event. Two of them look like commercial vehicles, while the other three belong to the passenger vehicle scheme of things.

Starting from the left, the first picture in the collage appears to be the Tata X451, their new premium hatchback which will be positioned above the Tiago and go up against products like the Baleno and the i20. Not much has been revealed, but the image surely points out that the car’s fascia will sport a big humanity line upfront and some sharp detailing elements. To be built on all-new Advanced Modular Platform, the new architecture will also act as a base for Tata’s upcoming small cars. To be built at the company’s Sanand factory in Gujarat, this new hatch is said to enter production in late 2018 or early 2019.

The vehicle in blue in the second picture appears to be Tata’s new mini-commercial vehicle which could probably be an upgrade for the Ace. The third vehicle in the picture is the most interesting though and could well be the new SUV which is poised to make its debut at the Expo. With its Iron Man style front illumination cluster and visibly sharp lines, this could well be the Tata Q501, based on a mint fresh platform which will underpin Tata’s next-generation utility vehicles and is heavily based on the Discovery’s underpinnings. The Q501 could be propelled by a 2.0-litre Multijet II motor that also powers the brand new Jeep Compass. Good for an output of 172 PS and 350 Nm under the baby Jeep’s hood, Tata is said to have already earmarked 70,000 units of these new motors for their future SUV onslaught. Its silhouette hints towards massive wheel arches and a sloping roofline which could make this the best looking Tata SUV in as many years.

The fourth vehicle is clearly a CV, but the last picture provides a confirmed glimpse into Tata’s playful side. It appears to be the Tata Tigor / Tiago Sport which is said to be powered by the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol motor which currently propels the Nexon. Where the aforementioned motor will spin the Tiago Sport’s front wheels, the word going around is that the new 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel motor, also from the Nexon, will be introduced in the Tigor’s engine bay. Whichever motor makes it, we sure like the red fog lamp housing which indicates that a lot of exciting stuff awaits. Oh, and the Tigor / Tiago Sport will also get bigger wheels, fat rubber, lowered springs, aggressive styling elements and a 6-speed manual box.