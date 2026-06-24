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Tata Motors Plans Major Product Expansion By FY2031

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Tata Motors has outlined an ambitious growth plan that will see its passenger vehicle portfolio grow from the current nine models to 15 models by FY2031. Along with new vehicles, the company will also introduce multiple updates across its existing range.

The strategy includes new launches, refreshed products, additional variants, and more powertrain options. Tata believes a broader portfolio will help it attract customers across a wider section of the market.

Tata Motors FY2031 Product Plan

CategoryFY2031 Target
Total PV Models15
New Nameplates6
EV Models10
Annual Sales Target12 lakh+ units
Production Capacity13 lakh units
Market Share Goal18-20%

New Vehicles In The Pipeline

Several upcoming products are already known.

  • Sierra EV launch scheduled for June 30
  • Safari EV expected later this year
  • Avinya EV range under development
  • Additional EV models under evaluation
  • New ICE products planned across multiple segments

The company has confirmed that six new nameplates will arrive by FY2031. Along with these, buyers can also expect facelifts, feature upgrades, and fresh variants across existing vehicles.

Bigger Push For Electric And CNG Vehicles

Electric vehicles will play a larger role in Tata Motors’ future plans. The company expects EVs to contribute around 30 percent of its passenger vehicle sales by FY2031.

Its EV lineup is set to grow from six products today to ten products over the next few years.

Tata also sees strong growth for CNG vehicles. According to the company, EVs and CNG models together could account for nearly 45 percent of India’s passenger vehicle market by FY2031.

Key Targets

  • EV sales of around 3.5 to 4 lakh units annually
  • EV portfolio expanded to 10 models
  • Higher contribution from CNG vehicles
  • Wider powertrain choices for customers

Production Capacity To Increase

To support future demand, Tata Motors will expand its manufacturing footprint. Current annual production capacity of around 9 lakh units will rise to 13 lakh units over the next two to three years.

The expansion will involve upgrades at existing facilities as well as investments in additional manufacturing infrastructure.

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