Tata Motors Plans Major Product Expansion By FY2031

Tata Motors has outlined an ambitious growth plan that will see its passenger vehicle portfolio grow from the current nine models to 15 models by FY2031. Along with new vehicles, the company will also introduce multiple updates across its existing range.
The strategy includes new launches, refreshed products, additional variants, and more powertrain options. Tata believes a broader portfolio will help it attract customers across a wider section of the market.
Tata Motors FY2031 Product Plan
|Category
|FY2031 Target
|Total PV Models
|15
|New Nameplates
|6
|EV Models
|10
|Annual Sales Target
|12 lakh+ units
|Production Capacity
|13 lakh units
|Market Share Goal
|18-20%
New Vehicles In The Pipeline
Several upcoming products are already known.
- Sierra EV launch scheduled for June 30
- Safari EV expected later this year
- Avinya EV range under development
- Additional EV models under evaluation
- New ICE products planned across multiple segments
The company has confirmed that six new nameplates will arrive by FY2031. Along with these, buyers can also expect facelifts, feature upgrades, and fresh variants across existing vehicles.
Bigger Push For Electric And CNG Vehicles
Electric vehicles will play a larger role in Tata Motors’ future plans. The company expects EVs to contribute around 30 percent of its passenger vehicle sales by FY2031.
Its EV lineup is set to grow from six products today to ten products over the next few years.
Tata also sees strong growth for CNG vehicles. According to the company, EVs and CNG models together could account for nearly 45 percent of India’s passenger vehicle market by FY2031.
Key Targets
- EV sales of around 3.5 to 4 lakh units annually
- EV portfolio expanded to 10 models
- Higher contribution from CNG vehicles
- Wider powertrain choices for customers
Production Capacity To Increase
To support future demand, Tata Motors will expand its manufacturing footprint. Current annual production capacity of around 9 lakh units will rise to 13 lakh units over the next two to three years.
The expansion will involve upgrades at existing facilities as well as investments in additional manufacturing infrastructure.