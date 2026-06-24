Jawa 42 Ivory Now Available On Amazon And Flipkart!

Jawa Motorcycles has expanded the reach of the Jawa 42 Ivory by making it available for booking through Amazon and Flipkart. The move gives buyers another way to reserve the motorcycle without visiting a dealership as the first step.
The Ivory edition joined the Jawa 42 range earlier this year and quickly garnered interest among riders seeking something distinct from the usual colour choices available in the segment. With the addition of this shade, the Jawa 42 lineup now offers 15 colour options.
What Makes The Ivory Edition Different?
The motorcycle carries a soft ivory paint finish along with retro-themed graphics. Jawa has also added special detailing that separates it from the standard versions.
Design Highlights
- Ivory pastel paint scheme
- Retro-inspired decals
- Signature “42” graphics
- Checkered flag motif on fuel tank
- Classic teardrop-shaped tank
- Neo-retro styling theme
- Alloy wheels with dual-channel ABS
- Distinctive side panel graphics
Several owners have shared that the colour is one of the biggest reasons behind their purchase decision.
Engine And Performance
Unlike the styling updates, the mechanical package remains unchanged.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|294cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder
|Power
|27.3 hp
|Torque
|26.8 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Clutch
|Assist and slipper clutch
|Brakes
|Dual-channel ABS
The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and is designed to offer a smooth riding experience in both city traffic and on longer highway journeys.
How Online Booking Works
Customers can reserve the motorcycle through Amazon or Flipkart by paying the booking amount online.
- Book through Amazon or Flipkart
- Local authorised dealer confirms the order
- Remaining payment completed at dealership
- Registration and insurance handled by dealer
- Motorcycle delivered after formalities
- Accessories purchased separately
Ownership Benefits
Jawa continues to offer its Ownership Assurance Programme with the motorcycle.
- 4-year / 50,000 km standard warranty
- Extended warranty up to 6 years
- Roadside assistance up to 8 years
- AMC plans up to 5 years
- Support through 450+ sales and service touchpoints
Price And Availability
The Jawa 42 Ivory is priced at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Online bookings are currently available across 118 cities, while 130 dealerships are handling enquiries generated through the e-commerce platforms.