Tata Motors Confirms Dark Editions Of Nexon, Altroz And The Harrier

Cars that are completely blacked-out reek of a whole new character. The stealthy, murdered-out look is sought by many automotive fans around the world. Tata Motors knew this fact and the homegrown carmaker capitalized on it when it first introduced the Dark Edition of the Harrier. The company isn’t going to stop there as we previously reported that the Dark Editions of the Altroz and Nexon are in the works too and have already started reaching dealerships.

More details

And now, Tata Motors on Thursday announced that it will be launching the ‘Dark Edition’ models of the Harrier, Nexon and Altroz cars in India soon.

Talking about the Altroz that was recently spied at a dealership, the Dark Edition Altroz gets a black paint job and blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels. The interiors get a black interior theme with a piano black finish on the dashboard. It also gets Dark Edition badges on the front fenders. The Nexon Dark Edition, on the other hand, gets a black interior and exterior treatment.

We can expect a Dark Edition of the Nexon EV too in the future. Speaking of the prices, both the Dark Editions will be priced 15,000 to 30,000 above the standard variants. Save for the cosmetic tweaks, the rest of the getup may remain unchanged. Hence, expect no alteration in the engine configuration, output, or the feature list of the new Tata cars.

The Tata Altroz was recently updated with the physical buttons below the infotainment system being removed. The Altroz remains mechanically unchanged with three powertrain options. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque. The same engine can be had in a turbocharged form which produces 110hp and 140Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 90Hp and 200Nm of torque.

All the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It comes with a 5-star safety rating and has features like a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control and automatic headlamps. The Altroz goes up against the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

The Tata Nexon was also recently updated with new 16-inch alloy wheels and the deletion of physical buttons for the infotainment system. The Tata Nexon comes with a turbocharged 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine which produces 120hp and 170Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel produces 110hp and 260Nm of torque.