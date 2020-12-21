Tata Motors Announces ‘Go Green’ Initiative

Tata Motors is a very popular name in the homegrown automaker space and more so, in the commercial vehicle segment, wherein Tata Motors is the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India. Tata is already a household name in India and now to take it a notch above, Tata Motors along with their channel partners have announced the launch of its ‘Go Green’ initiative in line with its commitment to Environment sustainability.

More details

Under this initiative, Tata Motors, in association with an NGO, will plant a sapling for the sale of every new commercial vehicle and for every new customer who gets their vehicle serviced at the company’s dealer workshop and Tata Authorised Service Station.

The company will nurture the sapling and bestow the customer with a certificate and a link with the geotagged location of the plantation, thereby allowing the customer to monitor its status.

The initiative’s aims will ensure the best health of these newly-planted saplings, which will include a variety of diverse species of fruit-bearing, medicinal and native trees. The plantation will be spread across various locations in over 10 states of the country, thereby adding to the green cover of the country.

Tata Motors is one of the many companies at the forefront of going green and provide prolonged environmental sustainability and systematically reduce the load and impact on the environment. The recently upgraded Tata’s portfolio of BS6 vehicles duly complying with the stringent emission norms are all parts of Tata’s commitment. Moreover, As a ‘Future Ready’ responsible corporate and a signatory of RE100 initiative, Tata Motors aims to source 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

Official statement

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Environment sustainability is at the core of what we do at Tata Motors, its energy-efficient manufacturing practices and environment-friendly product offerings are a testament to this. We are pleased to announce this collaboration with SankalpTaru where we are actively engaging with the large base of consumers that the company caters to, in tree plantation drives. Tata Motors will continue to stay abreast of evolving needs in the best interest of future generations, constantly devising unique, sustainable, and future-ready solutions to tackle pressing problems.”