Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 Launched At ₹2.11 Lakh!

The entry-level ADV bike segment has seen a ton of action lately. The market is steadily growing and manufacturers are dishing out their best to cater to the demand. Now, Suzuki joins the 250cc dual-purpose ADV bike segment with the V-Strom SX 250. The V-Strom SX 250 is priced at ₹2.11 lakh and it goes up against the likes of KTM 250 Adventure, Yezdi Adventure, Benelli TRK 251, and BMW 310 GS.

What’s new?

The V-Strom SX 250 is based on the Gixxer 250. The V-Strom range consists of other models too such as the V-Strom 650 and the V-Strom 1000. The V-Strom SX 250 aims to offer a good balance between everyday usability and fun-to-ride characteristics. It has an upright stance and the bike stands quite tall. This results in a seat height of 835mm which is about 35 mm more than the Gixxer 250. There is a sizeable windscreen at the front to protect the rider at high speeds. Moving down, it gets LED octagonal-shaped headlights. The beak design of this sports adventure tourer is inspired by legendary DR-Z racer and DR- BIG off-road models.

The V-Strom 250 can be had in three colors, namely, Champion Yellow No. 2, Pearl Blaze Orange, and Glass Sparkle Black. The wide handlebar and scooped rider seat ensure that the bike is comfortable for long-distance touring. Other design details include knuckle guards, split seats, an LED taillamp, and an upswept exhaust. The sculpted fuel tank has a capacity of 12 liters. The V-Strom comes with a fully-digital instrument cluster that will get Bluetooth-connected features enabled by the Suzuki ride connect app. Some features of the cluster include turn-by-turn navigation and important notification alerts. It also comes with a USB charger.

The bike gets standard telescopic forks at the front and a swingarm-linked mono-shock unit at the rear. Being an ADV bike, the suspension has a longer travel than usual. Braking duties will be taken care of by disc brakes at the front and rear aided with dual-channel ABS. The V-Strom SX 250 rides on 19-inch wheels in the front and 17-inch wheels at the rear. The engine is derived from the Gixxer 250 which is a 249cc, oil-cooled engine that produces 26.5hp and 22.2 nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike weighs in at 167kg which is about 11 kgs heavier than the Gixxer 250.

Official statement

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We feel delighted to announce our entry in the 250cc adventure sports segment with the launch of V-Strom SX. The All-New V-Strom SX has been manufactured to cater to the needs of the riders who like a versatile sports adventure tourer. V-Strom SX will be perfectly suitable for city and highway riding as well as to explore various kinds of adventure terrains on a motorcycle.