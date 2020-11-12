Suzuki Unveils 2021 V-Strom 650 XT in Australia

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 is a mid-weight, sport touring motorcycle, which made its debut in 2004, with a standard riding posture, fuel injection, and an aluminium chassis. At the Auto Expo, we saw the bike, equipped with a BS6/Euro-5 compliant engine which emits lesser CO2 in the environment. Fast-froward to 2020, Suzuki has now revealed the new 2021 V-Strom 650 XT for the Australian market. The official website of Suzuki motorcycles India has also teased the motorcycle, which gives us a hint that the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT might hit our shores in 2021.

More details

The upcoming 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will arrive with a Euro 5/BS6 compliant 645 cc V-twin engine, which is capable of producing 70bhp of maximum power output and 62Nm of peak torque output. The transmission duties will be performed by the same 6-speed gearbox. Additionally, Suzuki has also revealed a new Learner Approved version of the V-Strom 650 XT, which is available to buy with its overall output restricted to around 47bhp. However, the output can be restored, once the rider meets with the Learner Approved Motorcycle Scheme (LAMS) requirements.

Apart from this, Suzuki has also equipped the motorcycle with an updated and fresh set of new colour schemes. The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will now come with a new silver colour shade, which will also have elements with blue highlights and rims. Another full-black shade with red elements on the front and a white colour shade which is finished with golden rims, will also be available for the riders to meet their taste of riding.

Speaking about the off-road capabilities, the upcoming V-Strom 650 XT will arrive with a switchable multi-mode traction control system, that can control the engine output on the rear wheel by continuously monitoring the front and rear wheel speeds, crank position, throttle position, and gear position.

The bike will come with a set of 310mm twin discs at the front, with twin-piston callipers, and a 260mm single disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper, all this will be combined with the dual-channel ABS, to perform the braking duties. The brakes will be held on standard wire-spoked aluminium-alloy rims, which will ride upon factory-fitted Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tyres. The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will rival against the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650 in India. We expect the bike to arrive by 2021, and priced at an ex-showroom tag of close to Rs 7.90 lakh.