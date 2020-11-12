Nissan Magnite Bookings Open, Booking Amount Set At INR 11,000

Nissan Magnite will be the carmaker’s most important launch of the year. A lot of details about the compact SUV have already been revealed, while some features are left to surprise us in the official launch event. According to the latest report, select dealers across India, have already started accepting the unofficial bookings for the Nissan Magnite SUV. The booking amount starts from Rs 11,000 and goes up to Rs 25,000 depending on the variant, region, and dealership. This also gives a hint that the Magnite SUV is scheduled to be launched very soon.

More Details

The Nissan Magnite is expected to arrive in four variants, namely- XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium. The special and unique part of the Nissan Magnite is, it will arrive with a host of premium performance and efficiency-focused equipment like Nissan’s Cruise Control, X-TRONIC CVT gearbox with a wider gear range, and a 1.0-litre turbocharged HRA0 petrol engine that Nissan claims to have the “mirror bore cylinder coating” technology from Nissan’s popular sports cars such as the Nissan GT-R.

The Nissan Magnite will also come with a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated B4D petrol engine, which will only be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The naturally-aspirated, three-cylinder petrol makes 72bhp of power and 96Nm of torque. While the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine will come with the option of a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. The turbo-petrol engine produces 100bhp of power and 160Nm of torque. However, with the CVT, the peak torque will be reduced to 152Nm. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine is rated for an ARAI-certified economy figure of 18.75kpl. On the other hand, the Turbocharged engine with a manual transmission is rated for a fuel efficiency figure of 20kpl. Lastly, the turbo-CVT combination is rated for an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 17.7kpl.

Speaking about the features, the Nissan Magnite will be equipped with a host of features like- an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, climate control, and a digital instrument cluster, to name a few. Apart from this, on the safety front, the Magnite will arrive with several important features like- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), speed-sensing door lock, central locking, and SRS dual airbag system with pretension and load limiter seatbelt for driver and passenger.