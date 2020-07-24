Suzuki Reveals 2021 GSX-R1000R Superbike In Japan With New Colour Options

A few days back, Suzuki Japan launched the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R in the country. The Japanese brand had unveiled the drop-dead gorgeous 2020 Suzuki MotoGP livery back in February this year. Now the brand has also unveiled the 2021 version of the superbike with the addition of new colours.

Earlier this year the Japanese bike maker had launched the GSX-R1000R in a special MotoGP-inspired Livery. To mark its 100th anniversary, Suzuki had draped the 2020 GSX-R1000R with the new livery, christened the ‘100th Anniversary Colour’ edition.

Colour Options on 2021 Edition

Now the 2021 edition of the superbike has been revealed with three colour choices. The 100th-anniversary colour edition will be carried forward as it is. The second one will be the Triton Blue Metallic with ‘Suzuki Ecstar’ decals on the front fairing accompanied by fluorescent yellow graphics. Similar shade pinstripes have been used on the black alloy wheels. The third and final colour option of the 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R will be the Matte Black Metallic which is without the ‘Ecstar’ logo

The Glass Sparkle Black/Pearl Mirrored and Pearl Glacier White colour options that were available with the previous model have been discontinued. Fortunately, all the colour variants are priced at JPY 21,56,000 (excluding taxes). This translates to around Rs 15.20 lakh. The 999cc inline-four liquid-cooled engine produces a healthy 197PS at 13,200rpm and 117Nm at 10,800rpm. In comparison, the UK-spec 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000R produces 202PS at 13,200rpm and 117.6Nm at 10,800rpm.

Mechanical Details

The engine is enhanced by Suzuki Racing Variable Valve Timing (SR-VVT), which is similar to the VVA system in the Yamaha R15 V3. It helps in maintaining a good balance of low-end grunt and top-end drive. Electronic aids include a 6-axis IMU with three riding modes, 10-level traction control system, bidirectional quick shifter, launch control, and even a low-rpm assist. For those who are keen to know the mileage, it offers 16.6kmpl under the WMTC cycle.

Suzuki has used high-end equipment in the 2021 GSX-R1000R. For example, the motorcycle’s suspension setup includes Showa BFF (Balance Free Front-Fork) and Showa BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion). The braking comes from Brembo brakes – 320mm twin front discs with a 4-piston radial calliper and 220mm rear disc with single-piston calliper.

Apart from the addition of two new colour choices, the bike mechanically and cosmetically remains unchanged. The GSX-R1000R is Suzuki’s take on the litre-class segment which is currently being ruled by much more powerful superbikes like the Ducati Panigale V4 and the BMW S1000RR in terms of horsepower.