Suzuki Burgman Street Gets A New Colour Option

The festive season is here and to make the most of it and offer consumers more choice, manufacturers have begun dishing out something new to add to the excitement. Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 colour edition of its 125cc scooter, Burgman Street. This edition is equipped with a chrome accent on the front and rear body parts, body-mounted windscreen, and upward muffler design.

Everything else about this scooter remains the same. So it continues to come equipped with a long seat, a secured front glove box with DC socket LED headlights and a Combined Braking System. Powering Suzuki’s flagship scooter is an all-aluminium 4 stroke, single-cylinder 124cc engine. Supported by Suzuki Eco Performance Technology, the fuel-injected BS6 engine delivers 8.7ps@6750rpm and 10Nm@5500rpm. The scooter comes fitted with an Integrated Engine start and Kill switch with Suzuki Easy Start System.

The all-new BS6 compliant Suzuki BURGMAN STREET in Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 colour edition will be available at a price of INR 79,700/- (ex-showroom Delhi). The Burgman Street is also available in additional 4 colour schemes – Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red.

Commenting on the launch of the new blue colour edition, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “BURGMAN STREET is one of the premium flagship scooters from Suzuki Motorcycle India. It has been redefining luxury riding since its launch in 2018 in India. Backed by European scooter design language and advanced technology, BURGMAN STREET represents comfort and style. To further accentuate its bold and sporty look, we have introduced the Pearl Suzuki Medium Blue No. 2 colour edition of BURGMAN STREET. It is our constant endeavour to bring in new variants to our products and offer the best features to our young discerning customers. We are confident that this new colour will find appeal especially amongst the youth given the sporty look for enhanced road presence.”