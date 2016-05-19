Home Auto Accessories and Products Summer Mount Upp launches Eclipse bar end DRLs and indicators for motorcycles
By Aditya NadkarniMay 19, 2016

Eclipse bar-end DRLs and indicators (3)

Summer Mount Upp, a motorcycle riding gear and accessories store launched its bar-end DRLs(daytime running light) and indicator named ‘Eclipse’,  developed exclusively for motorcycles. The bar-end indicators are meant to be placed on the most extreme edge of a motorcycle’s handle that give a clear indication of the rider’s directions to the other commuters. The white illumination on Eclipse works as the DRL whereas the amber light serves as the indicator for the bike.

Eclipse bar-end DRLs and indicators (2)

Eclipse is said to promise durability and sturdiness unlike the luxury cars which have illumination on their side rear view mirrors, thus making the lights very fragile. With the product, the motorcycle bar end weights are replaced by bar end indicators which are made to be durable and sturdy. Additionally, all the functions are coordinated with the current switch assembly so the rider does not need to put any effort to turn on the product. The product also makes it easy for the fellow commuters as the product does not disturb the vision of the fellow rider in-spite of being highly illuminated, unlike the other variety of lights that are readily available in the market. Eclipse comes with a one year warranty provided on any manufacturing defects.

Eclipse bar-end DRLs and indicators (1)

Speaking on the occasion, Melwin Parmar – Developer and Owner, Summer Mount Upp, said that Eclipse has been developed keeping in mind the safety of the rider after days of research and feedback taken from the motorcycling community in India. Today, almost all the luxury and premium cars have similar illumination and therefore, motorcycle riding cannot be different, whether it is city or highway riding.  Hence, at Summer Mount Upp they have come up with this product that does not only make a bike look handsome with the illumination but also provides safety.

Comments

  1. So will it do the job assigned for the bar end weights?

    Bar end weights are used to maximise the handling control. Using these instead of real weights won’t affect the motorcycle’s handling?

    • Thank you for your intrust in our product,

      The handle weight depends on, what Motorcycle you have. The weight of eclipse is close to the weight of Royal enfield bar end weights, which is 250 gm each.

      To answer to your question, It wont affect, handling of your motorcycle in any form except making it look cool !!!

  2. i have a CBR 150R .. Is it available for the same? where can i buy it? how much is it for ?

