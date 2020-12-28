Studds Thunder D7 Decor Launched at INR 1795

When it comes to budget helmets, the homegrown manufacturer Studds is a renowned name. The helmet manufacturer is on a spree of launching new helmets and updating its current range. It has recently launched the Thunder D7 Décor Helmet. Thunder D7 Decor is a higher impact full-face helmet with mirror visor and product features like aerodynamic design with UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS, dynamic ventilation system having air vents at top and chin with hot air exhausts at the back, hypoallergenic and replaceable liner, quick release visor and chin strap.

More details

The outer shell is injected with special high impact grade of engineering thermoplastic for extra protection.

Priced at ₹1795, the Studds Thunder D7 is one of the most stylish helmets available in its range. The helmet is available in 7 different colour options – Red, Neon Yellow, Matt Blue, Matt Turquoise, Matt Red, Matt Neon Yellow and Matt Neon Green. The UV resistant paint protects helmet colour from fading with long-lasting and rich finish. It is suitable for all riders and comes in three basic sizes- Medium(570MM), Large(580MM) and Extra Large(600M).

The aerodynamic shape of the helmet helps reduce the drag pressure for when the vehicle is in motion and the quick release feature of the visor provides convenience to the rider for changing visors when required. A focused dynamic ventilation system comes installed with this helmet which help in the dissipation of heat, ensuring free flow of air through the helmet.

The inclusion of comfortable inner padding of high-quality fabric in the helmet increases the comfort. In fact, because of prolonged riding, the hypoallergic liner prevents rider against allergies or illnesses arising from constant interaction with moist helmet liners. The lower removable trim defends the helmet from damages and enhances shelf life.

Studds recently also launched their new Cub D64 Decor helmet. Talking about the impressive bits, the Cub D4 is a neatly designed open face helmet.

It packs some good bits like a UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS (extended polystyrene ), dynamic ventilation system with top vents and hot air exhaust at the back, hypoallergenic liner, quick release visor and a chin strap.