Skoda Kushaq’s Interior Sketches Offer A First Preview Into The Cabin

Skoda Kushaq is one of Skoda’s biggest launches lined up for India this year and one that will help the VW group to push its India 2.0 strategy. The Kushaq is basically what Skoda will refer to its CSUV Vision IN in India. The all-new Skoda Kushaq is the first of a new generation of vehicles developed on the MQB-A0-IN architecture, built around the challenging demands of an Indian customer. Skoda has been a little playful when it comes to the Kushaq. After announcing the official name, the company released a few images of its camouflaged prototypes.

And now, Skoda has provided a first look at the interiors of the same via an official design sketch.

The central element in the interior of the new ŠKODA KUSHAQ is an infotainment display with a screen of 10 inches. The cabin looks well-attended, at least when it comes to these design sketches. Other major highlights include orange inserts in the dashboard, two-spoke steering wheel, all-digital cockpit, aesthetically designed ac vents,

The dimensions of the KUSHAQ correspond to those of a mid-size vehicle. The technical development is being carried out at ŠKODA AUTO’s Technology Centre in Pune with a planned 95 per cent localisation level for the new vehicles.

The global reveal of the Kushaq will be held on March 18, before its likely launch in May 2021. It was originally previewed as the Vision IN, back when it was still in concept form at Auto Expo 2020.

With a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, the mid-size SUV should offer a generous amount of interior space for passengers and luggage, while performance is assured via a choice of two TSI engines. The all-new Skoda Kushaq will celebrate its world premiere in March 2021.

The all-new Kushaq closely follows the Skoda Vision In concept, as seen at the Delhi Auto Expo in February 2020. It merges the design language of Skoda with neat details influenced by traditional Indian art and architecture, according to the company. The overall silhouette is sleek despite the size and yet is rugged in appearance. Depending on the trim level, the Kushaq features LED headlights and daytime running lights. The tail and brake lights are also fitted with LEDs.

The all-new Kushaq will be powered by TSI engines that transfer power to the front wheels: 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI. Three gearbox options will be offered, depending on the model: a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DSG. Keeping with the benefits of TSI technology, both engines will offer good performance yet mileage.