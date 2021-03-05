Jaguar Gearing Up To Welcome Its I-Pace In India

Jaguar Land Rover India today has announced the readiness of its Retailer network to welcome its first All-Electric Performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE on 23rd March 2021. Twenty-two Retail outlets across 19 cities are now EV ready in terms of infrastructure, as well as sales and after-sales support. The current Jaguar Land Rover retailer charging infrastructure extensively covers the metro cities and key urban hubs across the country.

Retailer staff have been extensively trained by Jaguar Land Rover with in-depth and dedicated courses on EVs, thus enabling them to cater to all requirements and queries of customers.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “Electric Vehicles will not just be a new mobility solution, but owning one will also be a new ownership experience. We recognise this and have worked relentlessly with our Retailers to ensure that owning an EV is truly a hassle-free experience for our customers.”

The Jag I-Pace looks very Jaguar-esque all around. The front end is very appealing to look at and those stunning headlights and the overall fascia at the front looks like a sight you want to see quite often. Of all the wonderful bits on this Jag, the alloys wheels are a let down. From the rear as well, this electric SUV looks quite well-proportioned and it’s a sight that would please many.

Currently over 35 EV chargers have been installed at Retailer facilities across India and more are underway. In addition, Jaguar Land Rover customers will be able to charge their Jaguar I-PACE using Tata Power’s EZ Charge Network with over 200 charging points across the country. These are present at convenient locations like malls, restaurants, offices, residential complexes and along the highways. These charging options are in addition to the home charging solutions that will be provided as standard with the Jaguar I-PACE by way of a domestic charging cable and a 7.4 kW AC wall-mounted charger.

The I-Pace will be powered by twin electric motors which will draw power from a 90 kWh Li-on battery producing a total of 394BHP of peak power and 696Nm of peak torque. A single charge would be good for around 480km. Being an EV, it would be unfair if we don’t mention the 0-100 sprint time which the Jag I-Pace does in a pretty impressive 4.8 seconds.

The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at INR 46.64 Lakh), XF (starting at INR 55.67 Lakh), F-PACE (starting at INR 66.07 Lakh) and F-TYPE (starting at INR 95.12 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.