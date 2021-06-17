Skoda Kushaq Variants Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The upcoming Skoda Kushaq is undoubtedly one of the most hotly-anticipated cars in the Indian sub-continent at the moment. The Czech carmaker has already made it official that the Kushaq will be launched on 28th June and the deliveries of the compact C-segment SUV are expected to commence on the same date. As we brace for the impact, Kushaq’s variants list has leaked online. As per the document, the Kushaq will be offered in three trims namely Active, Ambition and Style.

More details

These trims will be further divided into 7 variants, depending on the engine and gearbox option. Customers will get to choose from five paint options including Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red and Honey Orange.

Active which is the base variant will only be available with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The Ambition variant will be offered exclusively with the 1.0-litre TSI motor. Customers will be able to choose between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The top-spec variant Style will be available with both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. In addition to the above transmission options, the Style variant will also come with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. As it’s the top-spec variant, the Style trim is expected to come loaded with features such as automatic LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seat, ambient lighting and a sunroof.

Specs

The all-new Kushaq will be powered by 2 TSI engines that transfer power to the front wheels: a 1.0L and 1.5L TSI petrol. The 1.0L TSI petrol produces 115PS of peak power and 175Nm of peak torque and will be mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter. The 1.5L TSI petrol meanwhile produces 150PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque and this engine will be mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DSG.

Additional info

The Kushaq is based on the highly localized MQB-A0-IN platform from VW. The SUV is 4,225 mm long, 1,760 mm wide, and has a height of 1,612 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm which is among the longest in the segment has and a ground clearance of 188 mm. The Kushaq also offers a boot capacity of 385 litres.