Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Launched At ₹15.99 Lakh

Skoda has finally launched the much-awaited Kushaq Monte Carlo at ₹15.99 lakh. The Monte Carlo is the new top-end variant in the Kushaq range and it is priced around ₹70000 more than the equivalent Style variant. The Kushaq Monte Carlo adds a host of cosmetic changes to the standard Kushaq and it gets an important new feature too. Let’s take a look at everything that is new with it including the prices:

The Kushaq Monte Carlo is available in two colors, namely, Tornado Red and Candy White. The front grille including its surrounds has been completely blacked out. The front skid plate and the bumper inserts are blacked out as well. The side sees the addition of the Monte Carlo badge on the front fender and new 17-inch Dual-tone Vega alloy wheels which have been inspired by the previous-gen Octavia VRS 245.

Other black elements on the side include the ORVMs and the door handle inserts. The rear sees the ‘Skoda’ and ‘Kushaq’ getting the black treatment and the chrome strip running across the boot with the rear diffusor gets a similar treatment. Lastly, the roof is finished in Carbon Steel and the roof rails are painted in matte black. The 1.5 TSI variants also get red brake calipers.

The interior now comes with Skoda’s 8-inch virtual cockpit display. It comes in a red theme to match Monte Carlo’s red inserts. The interior comes with Red and Black dual-tone upholstery and Ruby Red inserts all around. The Red and Black leather seats come with ‘Monte Carlo’ embossed on the headrests. The white interior ambient lighting from the standard Kushaq has now been replaced with red ambient lighting.

The pedals are now finished in aluminum to match the sporty credentials of the car. Other details include contrast red stitching on the seats. The rest of the features in the Kushaq Monte Carlo remain the same including a 10” touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, wireless android auto, and apple car play connectivity, wireless charging, cruise control, ventilated seats, sunroof, and connected car technology to name a few.

The Kuhsaq Monte Carlo is available in both, 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engine options. The 1-litre TSI puts out 115PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. This unit is coupled with either a 6-Speed manual transmission or a 6-Speed torque converter. The 1.5L TSI engine puts out 150PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. This unit is mated to either a 6-Speed manual gearbox or a 7-Speed DSG.