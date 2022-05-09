MG Motor Crosses Sales Milestone Of 1 Lakh Units

\\ The company said it has successfully integrated 37 percent of women employees into its workforce, including the factory and aims to achieve 50 percent by December 2023. MG Motor’s current portfolio consists of the Astor, Hector, Gloster, and the ZS EV.

Official statement

Commenting on the Milestone, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful for the love and trust that we have received after establishing a solid foundation focused on employees, dealers, suppliers, and customers. Our dedication to bringing positive changes to the Indian mobility space through smart mobility solutions and creating a sustainable future is becoming stronger every day. In line with our core pillars – innovation, experiences, diversity, and community, we strive to give our best and delight every stakeholder who has put their trust in us from the beginning. Today, we are humbled as we reaffirm our commitment to making a positive difference in mobility and the community through our products and initiatives. We are thankful for the present and ecstatic about the future.”

MG Motor: recent launches

MG recently launched the updated ZS EV in two variants, namely, Excite and Exclusive. The Excite variant is priced at ₹21.98 lakh and the Exclusive variant is priced at ₹25.88 lakhs. Coming to the looks upfront, the MG ZS EV facelift features a revised front fascia. The front grille is completely shut due to it being an EV and it now gets full-LED Hawkeye headlamps with LED DRLs to highlight the visuals upfront.

The interior gets a soft-touch leather dashboard with aluminum accents. The overall theme of the interiors is black as opposed to the red seen in the Astor. The center stage is taken by the 10.1-inch HD touchscreen which features iSmart technology for 74+ connected car features such as voice commands for the various car operations, remote lock/unlock, and even remote start. The updated ZS EV gets a larger battery pack that is rated at 50.3 kWh. The new battery pack is claimed to return a range of 461 km. The power has received a significant bump as well at 176 PS. The 2022 ZS EV can achieve 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds.