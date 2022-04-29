Skoda Kushaq Gets A New Variant In Its Lineup

Skoda has introduced a new variant to the Skoda Kushaq lineup. The new variant called the Ambition Classic sits between the base Active and the mid-spec Ambition. Available with the 1-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder engine, it is priced at ₹12.69 lakh for the manual and ₹14.09 lakh for the automatic trim. This new variant is ₹1.7 lakh more expensive than the base Active trim and ₹25,000 cheaper than the Ambition trim. In other news, Skoda will be launching a new top-end variant of the Kushaq dubbed the Monte Carlo on 9th May.

What do you get?

Compared to the Ambition trim, it misses out on automatic climate control. It now gets new black upholstery, chrome garnish on the front bumper, doors, window line, tailgates, and dual-tone body color. The rest of the features remain similar to what you get in the Ambition trim. The exterior gets 16-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, front and rear skid plates in silver, electrically foldable mirrors, LED headlamps, shark fin antenna, front fog lamps with cornering function, and rear wiper with defogger.

The interior gets painted décor inserts, chrome door handles front scuff plates with Kushaq inscription, rear 60:40 split seats with armrest, height-adjustable driver’s seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, paddle shifters for automatic variant, dead pedal, cooled glovebox, rear parcel tray, and sunglass holder. In terms of safety, it comes with HHC (automatic only), dual airbags, ESC, ABS, EBD, MCB, EDS, XDS and XDS+, ASR, MSR, brake disc wiping, ISOFIX child mounts, remote control with foldable key and rollover protection.

It comes with features such as ambient lighting, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, MySkoda connected car technology, with built-in purifier, rear AC vents, 3.5 inch MID, cruise control, rearview camera, and dual USB C type ports for front and rear. You get an option of 6 colors for the Kushaq which are Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon steel, Honey Orange, and Tornado Red. The Kushaq Ambition Classic is powered by a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine that churns out 115Ps and 178Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.