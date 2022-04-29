Toyota India Surpasses 20 Lakh Sales Unit Milestone

Toyota is the epitome of reliability. Cars like the Innova and Fortuner have stood the test of time. With over 25 years in India, Toyota has sold over 2 million cars in India including the Innova, Fortuner, Glanza, Urban Cruiser, and the Camry. The 2 millionth car sold was a new 2022 Glanza that was delivered by Nippon Toyota at Trichur, Kerala.

Official Statement

Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “We are thrilled that 2 million customers trust Toyota for their mobility needs. In this journey towards 2 million happy customers, we have come a long way. Over the last two decades, Toyota has developed a solid foundation of renowned Quality, Durability, and Reliability (QDR) and we hope we will be able to cater to more segments as well as newer markets in 2022 and beyond, helping us achieve our ultimate goal of delivering ‘Mass Happiness to All’.” “With changing times, we have innovated to make Toyota products and services more accessible than ever before. The virtual showrooms and increased footprints have taken us closer to our customers across regions, thanks to the unrelenting support and commitment of our supplier & dealer partners and most importantly all our employees. We thank our customers for their patronage, and we will continue to strive towards our commitment to providing an awesome experience.” he concluded.

Toyota India: recent launches

Toyota recently launched the new Glanza at ₹6.39 lakh. In terms of features, the Glanza comes with everything that we saw on the Baleno including the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 6-speakers. Other features include a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, cruise control, Toyota i-Connect connected car features, auto-folding mirrors, automatic headlamp, auto-dimming IRVM, and fast-charging USB ports for the rear. In terms of safety, the new Glanza comes with 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS, and EBD. Automatic variants also get ESC and hill start assist.

In terms of powertrain, the new Glanza comes with a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that features an integrated starter generator which adds the auto engine start/stop functionality to save more fuel. It produces 89hp and 113nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The Glanza is claimed to deliver 22+ km/l in both avatars. The Glanza comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometers and an option of an extended warranty of up to 5 years/220, 000 kilometers.