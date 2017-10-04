Skoda Kodiaq India Price, Features, Images, Tech Specs, Variants And All The Details

Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda has launched the Kodiaq seven seater SUV in India today. We get you all the details, images, prices and specifications straight from the launch event in Mumbai. Click here to read our review of the Skoda Kodiaq.

Skoda Kodiaq Design And Styling

The Kodiaq is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform that underpins other Skoda products such as the Superb and the Octavia. Feature wise, the Kodiaq will come equipped with full LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, cornering fog lights, LED tail lamps and 18 inch alloy wheels. Dimension wise, the Skoda Kodiaq measures 4697 mm in length, 1882 mm in width and 1676 mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2791 mm.

Skoda Kodiaq Interiors And Features

Inside, the Skoda Kodiaq will come equipped with features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, three zone climate control, electric front seats, heated steering wheel, hands-free operated tail-gate and a reverse camera. Also on offer would be five drive modes including Normal, Eco, Sport, Individual and Snow.

Skoda Kodiaq Engine And Performance

The Skoda Kodiaq will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 158 bhp at 3500-4000 rpm while the peak torque of 320 Nm comes up between 1750-3000 rpm. This engine is mated to a seven speed DSG automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via an all wheel drive system. The model is said to return a fuel efficiency of 16.25 kmpl.

Skoda Kodiaq Safety Features

Safety features on the Skoda Kodiaq include 9 airbags ABS, ESP, traction control, surround parking sensors, hands free parking, fatigue alert, multi collision brake and 360 degree cameras.

Skoda Kodiaq Prices

The Skoda Kodiaq has been launched in India with a price tag of INR 34.49 lakh (Ex-showroom, pan India). The model will be available in a single variant. Deliveries of the Kodiaq will begin in November.

Skoda Kodiaq Technical Specifications

Engine Type 2.0L TDI Diesel Power 148 Bhp Torque 320 Nm Transmission (Gearbox) 7 speed DSG Automatic Mileage (ARAI) 16.25 KMPL

Skoda Kodiaq Image Gallery