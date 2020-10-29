Skoda Karoq Sold Out in India, Confirms Skoda India’s Bossman Zac Hollis

Skoda India’s bossman Zac Hollis has now confirmed online that Skoda has sold out all 1,000 units of the Karoq compact SUV allocated for the Indian market for 2020. The SUV was available for bookings since March but was launched in late-May in a single top-spec variant priced at Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom India).

More details

It took Skoda only nine months to sell all 1,000 units of the Karoq despite its premium positioning which made it even more expensive than its Volkswagen sibling.

Looks

The SUV was first showcased at the AutoExpo 2020 at Greater Noida earlier this year and it was able to garner a lot of attention. It was built on the MQB platform which underpins many other models including the Octavia, the Kodiaq, and the Volkswagen Tiguan All Space among others. The exterior of the Skoda Karoq looked similar to the Kodiaq, which is no bad thing. The front-end came with traditional Skoda design elements like a butterfly grille and sleek LED headlamps with illuminated eye-lashes. In profile, the Karoq’s profile looked like a miniature of the Kodiaq while the 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels fill up the arches nicely. Moving on to the rear, the Karoq came with slick ‘C’ shaped LED tail lamps. the customers got six colour options to choose from, which were Magic Black, Lava Blue, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Magnetic Brown and Quartz Grey.

Powertrain

On the mechanical front, it was powered by the lone EA211 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission and sent power to the front wheels. This unit delivered 150 PS of power at 5,000-6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 250 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm. The company claimed that the SUV can hit 0 to 100 Kmph in just nine seconds before approaching a top speed of 202 Kmph. It was equipped with active cylinder management which enhances the fuel efficiency to provide company claimed figures of 14.49 Kmpl.

Features

The Karoq came with a host of utility features that made one’s driving and riding experience much smoother. The central dash was dominated by an 8.0-inch infotainment system which featured Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. There was also Mirror Link which is the connected car technology offered by the company. In addition to this Dual-zone Climate Control and ambient lighting were also on offer.

In terms of safety, the Karoq will be offered with some segment-leading safety features such as 9 airbags, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Parktronic system, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist and more.

Its Volkswagen counterpart, the T-Roc is no longer available either. Volkswagen recently announced that the bookings of the T-Roc were shut because the company managed to sell out all the 2,500 units of the T-Roc. The Skoda Karoq wasn’t cheap by any means but the fact that it is now sold out shows that it did find some takers who would appreciate the premium quotient it brings on the table.