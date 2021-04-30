Skoda Fabia Interior Skecthes Revealed

Skoda had earlier teased the 4th-gen Fabia and that teaser gave away the increase in dimensions and proportions the Fabia MK4 or generation 4 is going to offer. Later on, Skoda released the design sketches of the Fabia and now, the Czech carmaker has revealed the interior sketches of the upcoming Fabia. The new-gen Skoda Fabia will show its face to the world during a global premiere early in May.

More details

The all-new Fabia will be 4,017mm long, 1,780mm wide but will sit slightly lower though at 1,465mm. The wheelbase is now 2,564mm long while the boot carrying capacity has also increased to 380 litres.

What can we expect?

The overall layout of the new Fabia’s cabin bears lots of similarities with the new-gen Octavia. For starters, the two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel is identical to its premium sedan sibling. The large, free-standing display in the interior of the Skoda Fabia 2022 may somewhat remind one of the Skoda Kushaq SUV cabin. The infotainment system and other features can be conveniently used through touch controls on the screen. It was previously revealed that the 2021 Skoda Fabia will get a 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard, upgradeable to a 9.2-inch unit. The little hatchback will also offer up to 9 airbags, along with ISOFIX child seat mounts on all passenger seats

The new Skoda Fabia will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 transverse modular platform. That will help the new Fabia to be larger than its predecessor in all its dimensions. This also means that the new Fabia will have a more spacious cabin for passengers. Skoda has recently revealed sketches of the new Fabia’s exterior design. The images show that the new Fabia will have a set of flat front headlights and a wide grille, which has a chrome frame and black ribs. Skoda will also upgrade the wheels with larger ones with new design elements.

The new-gen Fabia will be offered with two engine options- a 1.0-litre MPI naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine. The former is likely to be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox whereas the latter will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.