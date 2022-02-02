Skoda Enyaq IV Coupe And RS IV Break Cover!

The Enyaq iV is the first Skoda production model to be based on Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB). The MEB consists of what is known as the skateboard platform, in which the battery is incorporated into the floor to save space. With the Enyaq hitting the 2-year mark already, Skoda has planned to spice things up by launching the Enyaq IV coupe and the Enyaq coupe IV RS.

Skoda Enyaq Coupe iv: Design

The Enyaq Coupe iv is a 5-seater Coupe SUV which has that sleek coupe design, which offers decent boot space. At the front, it has that typical Skoda design language, huge glass grille surrounded in chrome, sleek all-LED headlight. The side design is where the Enyaq Coupe shines, the smooth sloping roof design with shark fin antenna that works as an icing on the cake, those huge alloys with the dual-tone finish, and the overall side design has cuts and sharp edges which again somewhat resembles its SUV sibling.

On the inside, the car offers a complete leather stitched interior in a grey and suedia microfibre upholstery. And the dashboard is also finished in grey suedia stitching offering an elegant overall interior.

Skoda Enyaq Coupe iv: Performance

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iv is available 82kWh (77kWh useable) battery with up to 545km of range and is capable of fast charging from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 29 minutes. The base variant gets a single rear motor that produces 201hp and returns 545km of range overall. You can also opt for a dual-motor, AWD version that produces 262hp, the maximum range of the AWD version is not revealed yet.

Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS iv: Design

The design of Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS iv is really subtle when differentiated from the normal Coupe version, the RS has lower ground clearance, blacked-out bits on front bumpers, glass griller surrounded in black.

Addtionally, it gets sportier alloy wheels and vRS badge on the front side fenders. However, it misses on to the rear spoiler. The Skoda badge in the front and rear is also blacked out. In the interior, the RS model gets a different seat (sportier).

Skoda Enyaq Coupe RS iv: Performance

As this is an RS model this has to be faster than the normal Coupe. This RS model produces 295hp and 460nm of torque. The RS model can achieve 100kmph in just 6.5 secs and has a top speed of 180km/h.