Ather 450X Gets “Infinite Cruise”: This Smart Update Changes Everyday Riding Forever

Some updates quietly alter the way you live with a vehicle. This is one of those.
Ather Energy has implemented a new feature in their Ather 450X, called Infinite Cruise, which is more useful than it sounds on paper. The update is now standard on all new Ather 450X scooters and existing owners that purchased their scooters on or after January 1, 2025 will receive it via an over-the-air software update. In total, more than 44,000 riders are expected to get this feature without visiting a service centre.
Infinite Cruise was first seen on the Ather 450 Apex where it was received quite positively. Now, Ather has introduced the same system to the more popular 450X.
At its core, Infinite Cruise is Ather’s version of cruise control, but it works very different than what we typically think of the term.
Key things to know about Infinite Cruise
- Works from speeds as low as 10 kmph
- Can be used all the way up to 90 kmph
- Available as standard on new scooters
- OTA update for eligible existing owners
Unlike traditional cruise control systems, Infinite Cruise does not turn itself off entirely when you brake or accelerate. Instead it remains active in the background. If you slow down by the brakes, the system stops. When you twist the throttle again, it simply locked onto the new speed. There is no need to reset or turn it back on each and every time.
This makes it much more practical for Indian riding conditions particularly in cities where traffic speed continually changes.
One of the more interesting aspects of this system is the way it adapts to various situations. Infinite Cruise is not just about holding a fixed speed.
It features hill control which allows the scooter to maintain a constant speed on the slope by controlling the power distribution and the regenerative braking. This is useful for flyovers, parking ramps and hilly roads where speed typically varies.
There is even support for low-speed riding. Since it can operate from 10 kmph, riders can use it in slow-moving traffic without getting the jerky or uncomfortable feel. The system works in conjunction with traction control to help things stay steady even on slippery or uneven surfaces.
Ather mentions that eligible riders will be notified directly on the scooter’s dashboard if the update is ready. As long as the scooter has the required hardware, the feature will install automatically.
The Ather 450X itself remains unchanged otherwise. It is still one of the most refined electric scooters on sale, priced from Rs 1,47,998 ex-showroom (Bengaluru).
In day-to-day use, Infinite Cruise is less of a luxury feature and more of something that minimizes the effort. This removes some of the constant adjustments that riders make to the throttle without even thinking. Over longer rides or daily commutes, that little difference adds up to a more relaxed experience.
It is not flashy but it is thoughtful. And that is precisely what fits the Ather 450X so well.