Select Ducati SuperSport Models Recalled: Hoses Near Exhaust Manifold May Melt Causing Fire

Ducati North America has announced a recall of certain 2017-2018 Ducati Supersport, and Supersport S motorcycles (NHTSA Campaign Number: 18V371000). The recall states that the airbox blow-by and fuel tank overfill hoses may be routed too close to the exhaust manifold, which may cause the hoses to melt. If the hoses melt, it can cause a fuel leak, thus increasing the risk of a fire.

A total of 1,462 Ducati Supersport, and Supersport S motorcycles have been recalled to fix the issue. Ducati will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the hose routing and correct as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 11, 2018. No such recall has been announced for the Indian market yet.

We test rode the Ducati SuperSport S and you can check out the video review below. You can also read the text review here:

Ducati SuperSport & SuperSport S were launched in India in September 2017. The Ducati SuperSport range is equipped with a twin-cylinder 937 cc Testastretta 11° engine, delivering a 110 hp of power at 9,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The Sport, Touring and Urban Riding Modes act on the Ride-by-Wire, ABS and DTC parameters to modify the behavior of the bike and adapt it to suit personal preferences and riding conditions. Ducati Safety Pack (DSP) on the motorcycle includes Bosch 9MP ABS and Ducati Traction Control.

Click here to read all the details about the Ducati SuperSport range. Check out a detailed image gallery of the Ducati SuperSport below: