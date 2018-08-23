Royal Enfiled Sends Out Invite For A Launch On August 28

Royal Enfield has sent out invites for a motorcycle launch, scheduled to happen on August 28, 2018. The media invite did not reveal many details, It invite stated:

An ode to the Royal Enfields in service and those who ride them.

Please join Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield, as he takes you through our much-storied heritage with the Indian Armed Forces and the motorcycle it inspired.

While the details are scarce, folks on TeamBHP forums suggest that the aforementioned date will witness the unveiling of Dual-channel ABS equipped Classic range of motorcycles. The two photographs posted on the forums showcase the new motorcycles in two colour options.

As seen in the images, the motorcycles seem to sport a matte paint job with very few chrome bits. The wire-spoked wheels, engine, exhaust and headlight mask are all painted black. The rider-only saddle features a brown leather seat cover. There’s no mention of ABS on any body panel of the motorcycle.

Engine specifications are not likely to be any different from the standard Classic 350/500 motorcycles. The 346cc, single-cylinder air cooled engine on the Classic 350 is tuned to deliver 19.8 hp and 28 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five speed transmission. The 499cc engine single cylinder, air-cooled engine, on the other hand, delivers maximum power output of 27.2 hp and 41.3 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. This engine, too, is mated to a five speed transmission.

As aforementioned, the official details are scarce at the moment. It wouldn’t be completely incorrect to expect to see another limited edition Royal Enfield on the aforementioned date. Tune into Motoroids on August 28, 2018 for all the latest updates, features and India prices of upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Images via TeamBHP