KTM Stunt Show Set To Entertain Delhi On August 25

KTM, the European Racing Legend, is set to entertain its fans in Delhi. The Austrian two-wheeler brand will conduct a Stunt show in Delhi on August 25. The Delhi show will be organized in order to showcase the stunts and tricks by the professional stunt riders.

The Stunt show will be held in MCD Community Center Tahirpur, (Opp. Poorvi Dilli Khel Parisar) Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden. Along with the stunt show, KTM will also showcase its range of motorcycles to its fans.

Stunt Show is conceptualized to make the customer experience the racing genes of the KTM bikes. It gives KTM owners a holistic understanding of the performance of the RCs and also an opportunity to compete and interact with fellow KTM owners on a free track.

Till now, KTM Stunt show has been organized at Noida, Jaipur, Ajmer, Meerut, Jammu, Udaipur, Saharanpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and many other towns.

So get ready to witness the stunt riders perform on the powerful KTM Duke range of motorcycles. Experience the action live with friends and family this Saturday, August 25.