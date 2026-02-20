2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Spotted Again but This Time Undisguised — Is the Launch Finally Close?

Buying a car like the Brezza is rarely an impulse decision. For many families, it is a long-term companion that handles daily office runs, weekend travel and everything in between. That is exactly why any update to the Brezza is significant, and why the latest sightings are receiving so much attention.
The upcoming 2026 Maruti Brezza has been spotted testing once again, this time without any camouflage. This normally indicates that the launch is not that far off. Interestingly, what really catches attention is how little has been altered.
From the outside the Brezza is nearly identical to the current model. The front design, rear styling, alloy wheels, lighting elements and body cladding all look the same. Maruti seems to be confident with the way the SUV already looks and there is no attempt to fix something that is clearly not broken.
The bigger changes will be expected inside the cabin.
A larger touchscreen infotainment system is likely to be the main upgrade. Reports suggest that Maruti could introduce a new 10.2 inch screen replacing the present 9 inch unit. If this happens, it should make it more usable and bring the Brezza closer to newer rivals in terms of in car tech.
Another important update could be for CNG buyers. Instead of using the dual cylinder configuration, Maruti is expected to use under body mounted CNG tank. This helps free up boot space, which has always been a concern for CNG car owners. The catch is that a spare wheel may not be offered.
Under the bonnet, the changes may be more meaningful.
The 2026 Brezza is expected to bring back a 6 speed manual gearbox, something Maruti has not offered in years. There is also strong talk of new engine options. Smaller petrol engines such as a 1.0 litre turbo or a 1.2 litre petrol are being looked at. These engines could help the Brezza fit into a lower tax bracket, and could potentially bring more competitive pricing.
The current Brezza is available in the price range of Rs 8.26 Lacs to Rs 13.01 Lacs ex showroom. With new engines and gearboxes the updated version could appeal to a broader selection of buyers.
For now, the Brezza update is more thoughtful than flashy. It is more concerned with practicality, efficiency and long term ownership rather than dramatic visual changes.