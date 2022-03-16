Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launched At ₹2.03 Lakh!

After numerous spy shots and leaks, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 is finally here! The Scram 411 is for those who want to explore the city during weekdays and go off the beaten path on weekends. The Scrambler is said to be more comfortable and practical when compared to the more hardcore Himalayan that it is based on. This kind of motorcycle is called crossover ADV but Royal Enfield likes to call it the Scram.

Prices

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Prices Graphite red 2.03 lakh Graphite blue 2.03 lakh Graphite yellow 2.03 lakh Blazing black 2.05 lakh Skyline blue 2.08 lakh White flame 2.08 lakh Silver flame 2.08 lakh

Design

Firstly, the Scrambler doesn’t sit on the exoskeleton which gets dedicated luggage racks for the front and rear. This makes the Scrambler much lighter than the Himalayan making it easy to use for all kinds of needs. However, the Scram 411 is quite similar to the Himalayan in terms of certain design elements. It gets retro design features such as round headlights and round rearview mirrors. The wire-spoke wheels are wrapped around block pattern dual-purpose tires. The rear gets a wide fender and the exhaust has an upswept ending.

The low scooped single-piece seat ensures that you can comfortably maneuver rough terrain and urban jungle. Other details include a single-piece grab handle at the rear. In terms of off-road bits, it gets a robust engine guard for protection during offroad scenarios. The footpegs are also ergonomically placed so that users can stand up when needed during off-road scenarios. The bike features a range of color options wherein the rim edges are also painted in the same shade. The color options include Graphite Red, Graphite Blue, Graphite Yellow, Blazing Black, Skyline Blue, White Flame, Silver Flame.

Features

The Scram 411 gets a digital instrument cluster that is similar to the one seen on the Meteor 350 with a few changes here and there. However, the cluster misses out on a tachometer. The Royal Enfield Tripper Navigation screen is an optional extra.

Chassis

Though it misses out on the exoskeleton of the Himalayan, it still uses the same chassis including the rear subframe. It gets smaller 19-inch wheels at the front and 17-inch wheels at the rear. The front suspension has 10mm less travel when compared to the Himalayan. Speaking of the suspension, it comprises telescopic forks at the front and linkage rear suspension. The ground clearance is 200mm which is adequate for rough roads and mild off-roading. Braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes for the front and rear with dual-channel ABS.

Engine

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has the same powertrain as the Himalayan. The air-cooled, single-cylinder, 411cc SOHC motor makes 24.3hp at 6,500rpm and 32Nm at 4,250rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.