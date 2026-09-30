Range Rover Sport Electric Revealed, India Bookings Open

Following the electrification of the flagship Range Rover, the next member of the luxury SUV family to adopt an electric powertrain is the Range Rover Sport. The new Range Rover Sport Electric has made its global debut, and official bookings are now open in India. The premium electric SUV features a massive 118.5kWh battery pack, dual electric motors, and a claimed WLTP driving range of up to 609km.
While JLR has kept the design and cabin layout closely aligned with the existing internal combustion engine (ICE) versions, the electric variant undergoes significant structural enhancements under the skin. These changes are engineered to manage the added battery weight while delivering the agile, dynamic driving response synonymous with the ‘Sport’ moniker.
Range Rover Sport Electric: Battery and performance
The SUV uses an 800V MLA-Flex platform and gets a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. The two motors produce up to 542bhp and 850Nm, with JLR quoting 550hp in some of its material.
- Battery: 118.5kWh lithium-ion
- Power: Up to 542bhp/550hp
- Torque: 850Nm
- Drive: Dual-motor AWD
- 0-100kmph: 4.5 seconds
- Top speed: 200kmph
- Claimed WLTP range: Up to 609km
JLR says the electric Sport builds torque 50 per cent quicker than the Range Rover Electric. The SUV also gets a Dynamic Launch Mode, which helps it reach 100kmph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds.
The battery has an eight-year or 1.6 lakh km warranty, whichever comes first.
Charging and range
The 118.5kWh battery supports DC fast charging at up to 350kW. With a suitable charger, the battery can go from 10 to 80 per cent in around 22 minutes.
A 10-minute charging stop can add as much as 220km of range, according to JLR. The SUV also uses an 800V electrical system with split-charging capability.
|Range Rover Sport Electric
|Details
|Battery
|118.5kWh
|Claimed range
|609km WLTP
|Fast charging
|Up to 350kW
|10-80% charging
|Around 22 minutes
|Range added in 10 minutes
|Up to 220km
|Battery warranty
|8 years/1.6 lakh km
Suspension and off-road hardware
The electric SUV has been given a revised chassis setup. JLR says the body structure is 61 per cent stiffer than the petrol Range Rover Sport, while the centre of gravity is 73mm lower.
Its suspension uses air springs, twin-valve dampers and electronic Active Roll Control. The SUV also gets Dynamic Air Suspension, Intelligent Traction Management and all-wheel steering.
Braking hardware includes 380mm ventilated front discs with four-piston callipers and 355mm rear discs.
Ground clearance can go up to 263mm. The SUV can also wade through water up to 900mm deep, keeping the off-road ability associated with the Range Rover name.
Exterior design
The Range Rover Sport Electric has a familiar shape, with several changes made for its electric powertrain and aerodynamics. The front gets slim LED headlights and a black grille with horizontal elements.
The SUV also features flush door handles, black A-, B- and C-pillars, black ORVMs and a black roof. Buyers can choose alloy wheels of up to 22 inches, with aerodynamic inserts and EV-specific wheel caps.
At the rear, the SUV gets wraparound LED tail-lights and a gloss-black panel carrying the Range Rover lettering. The tailgate has a black Sport badge.
Four versions will be offered:
- Dynamic SE
- Dynamic HSE
- Autobiography
- First Edition
A Black Pack and Satin Wrap will also be available. The First Edition gets Zadar Grey paint, a Satin Wrap, black contrast roof and 22-inch alloy wheels.
Interior and features
The cabin layout is familiar from the Range Rover Sport. A 13.1-inch infotainment screen sits in the centre of the dashboard, while the driver gets a 13.7-inch digital instrument display.
Both screens receive EV-specific menus. The SUV continues with a five-seat layout and retains the existing centre console and drive mode selector.
Some of the equipment includes:
- Four-zone climate control
- Wireless phone charger
- Rear sunblinds
- Heated front and rear seats
- Ventilated front and rear seats
- Powered front and rear seats
India launch and expected price
JLR has opened bookings for the Range Rover Sport Electric in India. The SUV is expected to reach Indian customers by March 2027 as a fully imported model.
The expected price is around Rs 2.50 crore, ex-showroom. This would put it above the current non-SV Range Rover Sport, which is priced between Rs 1.43 crore and Rs 1.60 crore, ex-showroom.