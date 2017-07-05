LIVE: New Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift India Launch: Details, Images And Prices

Update 2:

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the variant wise prices for the GLA facelift. The new model debuts with a price tag starting at INR 30.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Update 1:

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift will come equipped with 6 airbags.

Mercedes-Benz India, the Indian arm of the German luxury automobile manufacturer, will launch the GLA Class facelift today in Mumbai. As we wait for live updates straight from the launch venue, let us tell you a few details that we already know about the new GLA in town.

Unveiled earlier this year at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show, the GLA Class facelift receives updates to the exterior as well as the interior while the engine options remain unchanged. Outside, the mid-life GLA facelift features a new grille, tweaked bumper and LED headlamps. For the posterior, the model receives updated LED tail lamps that can be controlled in three intensities while the side profile now comes with a new alloy wheel design.

Inside, the new Mercedes-Benz GLA comes equipped with an eight inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 360 degree camera with a bird’s eye view displayed via the media system. Also on offer are chrome finished switches for the electric seat adjustment and a chrome frame for the storage compartment on the centre console.

The new GLA Class also stands 30mm higher than the outgoing model, courtesy of a revised suspension setup. A few more added features on the model include Attention Assist, Active Brake Assist and a hands-free access for the boot lid. Engine options will remain unchanged and hence the new GLA Class will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.1-litre diesel engine. These motors will come paired to a seven speed automatic transmission.

The launch of the new Mercedes-Benz GLA Class facelift should begin soon. Don’t forget to keep hitting that refresh button for the live updates!