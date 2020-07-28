Royal Enfield Announces Doorstep ‘Service on Wheels’ Initiative

With the pandemic lurking at our doors, stepping out of our homes has become a risky affair. Amidst all this health-related chaos, our vehicles are being ignored because going to a service centre seems like a daunting task now. Keeping the same in mind, Royal Enfield has announced the launch and roll-out of Service on Wheels, a new, customer-friendly initiative, aimed at safe, seamless and hassle-free motorcycle service experience to customers at their doorstep.

Under this initiative, Royal Enfield has deployed 800 units of purpose-built Royal Enfield motorcycles across the dealerships in the country. Service on Wheels is a fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles.

More details

The Service on Wheels motorcycles are purpose-built and equipped to carry tools, equipment and spare parts to undertake upto 80% of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer including scheduled maintenance service, minor repairs, critical component testing, parts replacement, electrical diagnosis, and more. Customers can be assured of the quality of service as Service on Wheels will be handled by trained and authorised service technicians equipped with lubes and parts that will have a 12 months warranty. Customers can now book the Service on Wheels by contacting their nearest Royal Enfield dealership outlet. A fleet of 26 Royal Enfield ‘Service on Wheels’ motorcycles have been deployed in the city of Mumbai and a total of 92 across all its authorized dealership outlets in Maharashtra.

Speaking on the launch of this new initiative, Mr. Lalit Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, Royal Enfield, said, “Customer Satisfaction through Retail and Service Excellence is a huge focus for Royal Enfield. We are committed to constantly enhancing the purchase and ownership experience and the brand interface for the customer. Last year, we launched 600 new Studio Stores to take the brand retail experience all the way to tier II and tier III towns across the country. The recent launch of several service initiatives, and the launch of Service on Wheels today, endeavours to enhance the service experience for the customer in a way that is hassle-free and convenient without compromising on service quality. We will continue to innovate and add value to the overall consumer experience journey through the implementation of various sales and service ideas going forward.”

Also read: Genuine Accessories From Royal Enfield To Make Your Solo Trip Memorable

In addition to Service in Wheels, Royal Enfield offers a slew of initiatives that ensure Contactless Purchase and Service Experience. From easy Home Test Rides to e-payment options for motorcycle purchase and service, to pick-up and drop facilities, these initiatives aim to ensure maximum safety and convenience for the customer. Royal Enfield’s ‘Ride Sure’ program offers 3 attractive ownership packages for a worry-free motorcycling experience. Customers can opt for an Extended Warranty package of an additional 2 years or 20,000 km, over and above the standard warranty. Royal Enfield also offers contactless vehicle servicing with pick-up and drop facilities available at its dealerships.

Royal Enfield also launched a new range of exhaust pipes for the Classic 350, starting from Rs 3300. The company now has a total of 16 exhaust pipe options for its Classic 350 bike. These units feature two finishes – chrome and chrome/black. The new range of pipes will be made available in three styles – straight cut, slashed cut and tapered.