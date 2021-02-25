Royal Enfield 650 Twins To Receive New Shades?

Royal Enfield, in the past few years, has turned relentless in its approach and is eyeing not just domination in our market but at a global level. The company really turned things around for itself when it launched the 650 twins a couple of years back. The 650 twins consisting of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 has helped Royal Enfield establish its name in the international markets as well. Their 650cc unit has been lauded so much that Royal Enfield currently has its hands full of upcoming projects based on the same platform.

More details

Ever since the 650 twins hit our streets, they haven’t received a single update but word on the streets is, that is set to change soon.

There’s a picture doing rounds on the Internet that showcases new shades for the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Although there isn’t any word regarding the new shades from the manufacturer itself, we would still like to place our bets on the fact that we might witness an updated version of the 650 twins in near future. Talking about the new shades clearly visible in the image featured here, there are a total of 7 colour options for the Interceptor 650. Some of the colour schemes already exist in the portfolio including the Baker Express, Glitter and Dust, and Orange Crush. New shades for the Interceptor 650 include Ravishing Black, Grey Goose, and Royal Red paint scheme. We also see the Venture Blue shade which is a part of the current Continental GT 650’s colour palette. The Continental GT 650 can also be seen donning new shades of Cookies and Cream, Venture Black and Blue, British Racing Lean, and GT Red.

Other expected changes

To mark the 650 twins’ foray into MY2021, Royal Enfield might go ahead and make this leaked image a reality. For MY2021, we can also expect the manufacturer to include some more crucial changes, including the addition of Tripper navigation and the option to opt for alloy wheels instead of spoked rims. 2021 is going to be a happening one for the manufacturer which is currently riding on the success of the Meteor 350 and the updated Himalayan.