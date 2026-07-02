Hyundai Creta Electric Gets New BaaS Model; Entry Price Drops To Rs 10.99 Lakh

Battery-As-A-Service is slowly becoming a new standard in India’s electric vehicle market. The idea first gained attention when JSW MG introduced it with the Windsor EV in 2024. Since then, several manufacturers have adopted the model, and Hyundai has now joined the list with the Creta Electric.
With this new ownership option, buyers can purchase the Hyundai Creta Electric at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The battery is rented separately, with charges starting from Rs 3.90 per kilometre. Buyers who prefer complete ownership can still purchase the SUV in the regular way, where prices begin from Rs 18.03 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Creta Electric BaaS Price
|Model
|Price
|Creta Electric (BaaS)
|Rs 10.99 lakh
|Battery Usage Cost
|Rs 3.90 per km
|Standard Starting Price
|Rs 18.03 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom.
Hyundai Adds New Features
Along with the new ownership option, Hyundai has made a few updates to the electric SUV.
Some of the new additions include:
- Integrated side step for easier entry and exit
- 7.4kW AC wall box charger now available with HC variants
- 11kW charger continues to be offered on higher versions
These updates come after customer feedback and make everyday ownership more convenient.
Battery Options And Performance
The Creta Electric continues with the same battery choices.
|Battery Pack
|Claimed Range
|Power Output
|42kWh
|420km
|135hp
|51.4kWh
|510km
|171hp
Both versions use a single electric motor that powers the front wheels. The long-range model can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 7.9 seconds. It also supports DC fast charging, which charges the battery from 10 to 80 percent in about 39 minutes.
Features Continue To Be A Strong Point
Even the lower variants offer several comfort and convenience features.
Some of the standard equipment includes:
- LED headlights and LED DRLs
- Dual 10.25-inch displays
- Dual-zone climate control
- Electronic parking brake
- Cruise control
- Drive modes
- Keyless entry with push-button start
- Rear wiper
- Height-adjustable driver seat
Higher variants additionally offer:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Powered driver seat with memory
- Bose sound system
- Ambient lighting
- Wireless charging for front and rear passengers
- Digital Key
- Vehicle-to-Load (V2L)
- Level 2 ADAS
- Six airbags and all-wheel disc brakes
Competition
The Hyundai Creta Electric competes with several electric SUVs in the midsize segment. Its rivals include the Tata Sierra EV, Maruti e Vitara, Mahindra BE 6 and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser EV.