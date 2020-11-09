Renault’s BS6 Cars Being Offered With Discounts Of Up To INR 1 Lakh

Festive season brings massive discounts with it, apart from new car and bike launches. Manufacturers roll out special offers which can only be availed during this time of the year. Renault, the French carmaker has joined the party too and has announced huge discounts of up to INR 1 Lakh. The discounts are being offered on its entire portfolio including the Kwid, Triber and the Duster. The festival discounts can be availed in the form of cash benefits, exchange bonus, and a special rate of interest.

Renault Duster

The Duster might feel a little dated as compared to its rivals but as far as driving dynamics go, the Duster still offers a decent kick!

If you want to drive home a Duster this festive season, the SUV can be purchased with a maximum benefit of ₹ 1 lakh including benefits of ₹ 70,000 and corporate discount of ₹ 30,000, respectively. Breaking it down variant wise, the SUV with a 1.3-litre motor can be availed with a corporate discount of ₹ 45,000 whereas the 1.5-litre version of the SUV can be had with festive benefits of ₹ 1 lakh. The carmaker is also offering an easy-care package of 3 years or 50,000 kms.

Renault Triber

Coming to the Triber now, the MPV can be had with a total discount of up to ₹ 39,000, including benefit and corporate discount of up to ₹ 30,000 and up to ₹ 9,000 respectively. Buyers looking for financial assistance can also avail a special rate of interest at 3.99 per cent on the Triber MPV.

Renault Kwid

The Kwid is being offered with a cash benefit and corporate discount of ₹ 40,000 and ₹ 9,000 respectively, bringing total benefits of up to ₹ 49,000. There’s also loyalty benefit of up to ₹ 10,000 which can be availed by the customers. Additionally, a rural offer of ₹ 5 000 is applicable for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members only.

Renault India recently announced the addition of 34 new sales and service touchpoints across India over the last 2 months. This marks a total of more than 90 new sales and service touchpoints that Renault has added across India in less than a year. The aggressive network expansion is part of a strategic business focus to grow the brand across existing and emerging markets. The new dealership facilities are located in Madhya Pradesh Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal.