Renault Kiger Launched In India At INR 5.45 Lakh

Renault India has launched the hotly anticipated Kiger in India at a starting price of INR 5.45 Lakh. The top-spec 100 bp CVT variant goes all the way up to INR 9.55 Lakh. Renault’s first compact SUV can be had in four trim levels and four engine-gearbox combinations. Bookings for the Renault Kiger have opened today. The Kiger marks Renault’s entry in the highly competitive sub-compact SUV segment. The company recently commenced the mass production of its brand new compact SUV Renault Kiger at its manufacturing facility in Chennai.

More details

With the launch of the Kiger, it joins the likes of Duster, Kwid and the Triber in Renault’s portfolio for India.

Looks

Talking about the Kiger, it seemingly looks like a beefed-up Kwid on steroids. It gets a chrome grille with signature Renault elements and is flanked by LED DRLs on either side. It features a split headlamp setup like the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. It gets LED projector on either side of the bumper and the bumper houses the central air dam. It gets some sharp lines on the bonnet and the Kiger has a ground clearance of 205mm.

The wheelbase is 2500mm long and it has a boot carrying capacity of 405 litres. It glides on 16” wheels which are blacked out and diamond cut in higher trims. It gets black body claddings on the sides. The rear features a spoiler and a similar-looking crease below the glass area. It gets a pair of inverted C shaped taillights which are extended at the top. It also gets a black bumper with silver-coloured skid plates.

Interiors

On the inside, it gets a 7” instrument cluster. It gets an 8” touch infotainment system with android auto and apple car play along with steering mounted controls. It gets wireless charging, climate control, various drive modes ambient lighting and a particulate filter.

Powertrain options

Under the hood, the Kiger will get the option of the Triber’s 72PS 1.0-litre petrol engine and a new 100PS HRA0 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The naturally aspirated unit comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an AMT. The turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, gets a CVT in addition to the 5-speed manual transmission.