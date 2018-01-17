Renault India Achieves Its 320 Dealerships Target For 2017

Expected to launch some new products for India at the upcoming Auto Expo, Renault India has been quietly cementing its network in the background. The carmaker achieved its target of 320 dealership facilities across India for 2017. From a modest presence of 14 dealership facilities in May 2011, Renault India progressively expanded its pan-India dealership network to 270 facilities at the end of 2016. Staying true to its commitment, Renault India has added 50 dealerships in 2017, making it one of the fastest network ramp-ups by an automobile OEM in India.

All Renault dealerships across the country have been designed according to the RENAULTSTORE concept. RENAULTSTORE is a new generation of dealerships which has been conceptualized to address the evolving needs of customers by highlighting the value of the brand, products, services and accessories in a modern and more effective manner. Renault India has undertaken many first-of-its-kind after-sales initiatives to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. To this effect, the company has introduced a slew of initiatives including Renault SECURE, Renault ASSIST, Workshop on Wheels (WoW), customer apps and regular customer service camps.

Renault has recently also introduced the MY RENAULT APP, a smartphone application available for Android and iOS platforms. It covers all Renault models currently on sale in India. The mobile App not only becomes the first from an automaker in India to feature an e-commerce facility but also has over 60 handy features, including online service appointments, personalised reminders and digital vaults for document storage.