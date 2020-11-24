Renault Announces Nationwide Winter Service Camp

Renault India has announced the commencement of a nationwide after-sales service initiative, called as ‘Renault Winter Camp’, from November 23 to 29, 2020. To reinforce the relationship with the customers, the service camp will be effective at all Renault service facilities across India.

This program will be beneficial as the temperature across various cities in India, has dropped significantly. Hence, to ensure a comfortable and performance packed ride in the winter season, the week-long camp will offer a comprehensive check-up for all Renault cars through 475+ service touchpoints. Renault claims that its trained and qualified service technicians would be dedicated to providing the utmost care and expert attention that is needed for the vehicles.

However, there is still a safety concern, during this pandemic. In view of the current health scenario, all Renault dealerships continue to ensure utmost safety and social distancing measures for these activities under standard safety protocols. Apart from key offers and services during the winter camp, Renault India is also offering a 50 percent discount on various vehicle cleaning and disinfection treatments to the customers.

More Details:

Under this initiative, Renault India will be offering exclusive benefits to its customer. Renault customers can avail up to 50 percent discount on select accessories, 10 percent attractive discount offers on select parts, 15 percent discount on labor charges, and other value-added services. Renault India is also providing a 10 percent discount on ‘Renault Secure’ which covers Extended Warranty Enrolment and Road Side Assistance.

In addition to the check-up facilities and free car top wash, Renault India will also be offering a host of other value-added benefits like special discount offers on tyres (select brands), 5 percent discount on engine oil replacement and 5 percent additional discount on select parts and accessories only for MyRenault app registered users. Apart from this, showing its focus on safety during the pandemic, customers visiting the Renault dealership during the Camp will also get a pack of protective face masks along with a car perfume.

Currently, Renault India also has a widespread presence of more than 415 sales and 475+ service touchpoints, which include 200+ Workshop On Wheels locations across the country. In the last few years, Renault India has taken major actions across its business strategy, operations, product range, customer satisfaction, and engagement, with the objective of strengthening the base, to further build the brand in India.