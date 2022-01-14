Renault Achieves 1 Lakh Unit Export Milestone!

2021 was a good year for Renault India. The brand had a 19.08 percent YoY growth. Moreover, Renault’s flagship mini-car; Kwid crossed the 4 Lakh sales mark as well. Stepping into 2022, the brand aims at achieving even greater heights, and the year has indeed welcomed them well. Renault India marks the beginning of 2022 on a high note by achieving a new milestone of 1 Lakh exports. This milestone is not only significant for Renault’s Make in India campaign but it also demonstrates the competence of India’s design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities.

What does it export?

Renault’s Made-in-India products Kwid, Triber, and the Kiger are currently exported to 14 international countries across SAARC, the Asia Pacific, Indian Oceanic Region, South Africa, and East Africa region. These products have been designed with strong collaboration of the French and Indian teams, and are developed and produced in India. These vehicles are first reeled out to the Indian market and are then further extended to the international market.

Official Statement

Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “India is a very important market for Renault Group and we have always laid concerted focus on building capabilities and supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This 1 lakh export milestone is a significant feat as it is a testament to our product focus that encompasses our expertise in constant innovation and in-depth knowledge of customer needs and reflects the customers’ confidence around the world in quality, engineering, and technology of our products.”

“Our expansion strategy is focused on further strengthening our presence in India, driving growth momentum across our product portfolio, and continue playing an important role in making Indian products popular and aspirational in the international markets,” added Venkatram Mamillapalle.

Renault in India

Renault’s highest-selling car in the Indian market; Kwid has always stood for something unique and stands out from the crowd. It is a small hatchback that took inspiration from an SUV. Its design and technology offer something new and different which appeals to the people. With the Triber MPV, Renault offers a spacious, modular and affordable 7-Seater in the market. Renault Kiger, the latest in the line from the brand, is a Sporty B-SUV. The car offers stunning looks and smart features which have helped Renault build a place for itself in the ever-increasing compact SUV segment.