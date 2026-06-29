Nissan Tekton has been spotted Undisguised before its July 9 debut

Nissan is finally ready to bring back its presence in India’s midsize SUV space. Ahead of its official debut on July 9, the upcoming Nissan Tekton has now been spotted without camouflage, giving us the clearest look yet at its production ready rear design. The latest image comes from what appears to be a commercial shoot, and it confirms several styling details that Nissan has been teasing over the past year.
The Tekton is an important model for the brand. It will sit above the Magnite and Gravite and will share its platform with the new Renault Duster. While the mechanical package is expected to be similar, Nissan has given the SUV its own identity with noticeable changes inside and out.
Rear Styling Gets A Fresh Identity
The new spy image reveals that the rear has a different look compared to the Duster. Several parts have been redesigned to give the Tekton a different appearance.
Visible highlights include:
- Connected LED light strip across the tailgate
- New LED tail lamp graphics
- TEKTON lettering below the number plate
- Nissan badge at the centre
- Body coloured tailgate panel
- Redesigned bumper with silver skid plate
- Roof rails
- Rear spoiler with integrated brake light
- Rear wiper
- Shark fin antenna
- Stylish diamond cut alloy wheels
The upright shape also gives the SUV a wider and stronger stance.
Front Will Look Completely Different
Nissan has already shown the front through official teasers. It looks quite different from the Duster and takes inspiration from the global Patrol SUV.
Expected design elements are:
- Large rectangular grille
- Horizontal grille slats
- Rectangular LED headlamps
- L shaped LED daytime running lamps
- Slim light bar across the front
- TEKTON script on the bonnet edge
- Bold front bumper with silver detailing
Features Expected Inside
The cabin is likely to share its basic layout with the Duster, although Nissan will use different colours and trim pieces.
Some of the expected highlights include:
- Dual touchscreen layout
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated driver seat
- Powered driver seat
- Rear AC vents
- Type C USB ports for both front and rear passengers
- Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment
- Large boot space of around 700 litres
Engine Choices
Like the Duster, the Tekton is likely to offer two turbo petrol engine choices.
|Engine
|Transmission
|1.0 litre turbo petrol
|6 speed manual
|1.3 litre turbo petrol
|6 speed manual and dual clutch automatic
A strong hybrid version is also expected to arrive later after the hybrid Duster enters the market.
Nissan’s Big Return
The Tekton is more than just a new SUV. It also marks Nissan’s return to a segment it exited after the Terrano. The SUV will be manufactured in Chennai for both India and export markets, while a three-row version is also expected later.