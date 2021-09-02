Real-World Images Of The Hyundai Casper Revealed

The Upcoming Hyundai Casper is getting ready to change the micro SUV segment with its unique styling. The car has a proper SUV stance while being smaller in size. Recently Hyundai revealed some of the images of the Casper, and now some real-world images have surfaced. This quirky looking car has polarizing design elements and one can either hate it or absolutely love it.

Design

Hyundai Casper’s exterior design is influenced by other Hyundai SUVs such as the Creta, Venue, and so on. The headlamps are divided, with LED position lights and turn indicators in the upper half and the main headlamp positioned low on the front bumper. The primary headlamps are circular, with LED DRL rings built into each. The LED indicators are fitted on a black stripe that runs horizontally with the Hyundai logo in the middle. The design of the front grille is unique, consists of small triangular patterns fading into sides. At the sides, the car gets flared fenders which give the car an aggressive look. The A-pillar is black, the ORVMs are integrated with dual-tone turn signals. The door handles of the rear are fitted into the C pillar, giving the car a 2-door look. The taillights are also divided. The brake lights are positioned on the tailgate. The design too is a small triangular LED design with the Casper branding positioned below. The turn indicators and reverse parking lights are positions at the bottom of the rear bumper. A shark fin antenna and a high-mounted stop lamp are also seen on the vehicle. The car has black plastic wrapping all around, as well as a pair of roof rails.

Powertrain

Hyundai could use Santro’s 1.1-litre petrol engine that produces 69 bhp of power and 99 Nm of torque or the Grand i10 Nios’s 1.2 litre NA petrol engine that churns out 83 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. Hyundai may also offer the 1.0L turbocharged engine for the upper variants of the Casper, just like the Venue and the Grand i10 Nios. The gearbox options will be a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. We expect the Caper to launch in the Indian market sometime soon. The competition for the Casper will be Tata Punch and Mahindra KUV100.