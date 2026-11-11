Vespa Brings ‘The Empty Space’ Fashion Showcase To India For The First Time

For the very first time, Italian two-wheeler brand Vespa is bringing its fashion and lifestyle exhibition, The Empty Space, to India. The three-day event will take place from November 13 to November 15, 2026, at Jio World Garden in Mumbai. The showcase will be part of AJIO LUXE WKEND and will feature a range of clothing, accessories and collectible items inspired by the brand’s history.
Vespa has built its identity around Italian design, and the new exhibition takes this connection beyond scooters. Visitors will get an opportunity to see how the company’s design elements have been used in fashion and everyday products.
What Will Be Displayed At The Exhibition?
The Mumbai event will bring together products from several Vespa collections. These include Al Vento, Pilot Dogs, Miscela Nostalgia and In Sella, along with selected products from the 2026 Vespa Lover collection.
The clothing range includes:
- Jackets: The collection features a cotton gabardine cargo field jacket and a leather bomber with pearl embroidery.
- Knitwear: Wool and silk cardigans, along with other knitted garments, will be displayed.
- Denim and accessories: Visitors can also see denim clothing, silk scarves and other fashion accessories.
One of the interesting design details is the use of bean-shaped pockets on selected garments. These take inspiration from the curved bodywork of Vespa scooters. The collection also includes a special Patches Cargo Field Jacket in Pontedera Green. Vespa says only one example of this jacket will be displayed in India.
Collectibles Inspired By Vespa Scooters
The exhibition will also have several decorative objects. One of the interesting additions is a set of handmade ceramic dog figures produced in Tuscany. Each figure represents a different Vespa model.
- Greyhound represents the Vespa Sprint.
- Afghan Hound represents the Vespa 946.
- Shiba wearing a teal helmet represents the Vespa Elettrica.
Other items include vintage-inspired posters, ceramic plates with scooter illustrations and cotton shopping bags.
From Milan To Mumbai
The Empty Space was introduced as a concept in 2024. Vespa later opened its first dedicated concept store on Via Broletto in Milan in September 2025 during Milan Fashion Week. The store brought together clothing, accessories and objects based on the company’s design history.
With its Mumbai debut, Vespa is giving Indian visitors a chance to explore this collection.
Event Details
The exhibition will run for three days, with visitors able to explore the different collections at Jio World Garden. The event will also mark another part of Vespa’s 80-year journey, which began in 1946.