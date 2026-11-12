BYD Denza D9 Teased Ahead of November 13 India Debut – What to expect?

After teasing the Z9 GT shooting brake, BYD’s Denza brand has now officially teased its second much-awaited model for India, the D9 luxury MPV. The seven-seater was recently spotted without camouflage in India, giving us a clear look at the model ahead of its official unveiling on November 13, 2026. The D9 will enter India’s premium MPV segment and is expected to be priced between Rs 85 lakh and Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom).
The D9 will be positioned above BYD’s existing passenger vehicle range in India. It is expected to be imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU), with the all-electric version likely to be offered initially.
Exterior and Dimensions
The D9 has a large MPV design with an upright front section, slim LED headlamps and a wide front grille. Its long body and tall roof give it the proportions expected from a three-row luxury vehicle.
Some of its exterior features include:
- Large front grille with chrome detailing
- LED headlamps and connected LED tail lamps
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Electrically operated sliding rear doors
- Roof spoiler and large side windows
The MPV measures 5,250mm in length, 1,960mm in width and 1,920mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,110mm, which should provide good space for passengers across all three rows.
Interior and Features
The international-spec D9 comes with a seven-seat layout in a 2+2+3 configuration. The second row gets individual captain seats with electric adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions.
Other interior features include:
- 15.6-inch central touchscreen
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- Nappa leather upholstery
- Wood and suede cabin finishes
- 14-speaker Dynaudio sound system
- Panoramic sunroof
- Three-zone climate control
- Rear passenger entertainment screens
- 360-degree camera and ADAS
The Indian model’s exact equipment list will be announced at the unveiling.
Battery, Range and Performance
Internationally, the electric D9 is available with a 103kWh BYD Blade battery pack. It has a claimed WLTP range of up to 520km on a single charge.
Two electric powertrain options are available in global markets.
|Specifications
|Front-Wheel Drive
|All-Wheel Drive
|Power
|313bhp
|374bhp
|Torque
|360Nm
|470Nm
|Battery
|103kWh
|103kWh
|Claimed range
|Up to 520km
|Up to 520km
The MPV also supports DC fast charging at up to 200kW in international markets. BYD is yet to confirm which powertrain configuration will be available in India. The plug-in hybrid version is not expected to be part of the initial Indian launch.
Expected Price and Rivals
The Denza D9 is expected to cost between Rs 85 lakh and Rs 95 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the MG M9, which is currently priced at Rs 79.94 lakh. Other alternatives in the luxury MPV space include the Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz V-Class.
The D9 will make its India debut on November 13 alongside the Denza Z9 GT. Its pricing, India-specific features and booking details are expected to be announced at the event.