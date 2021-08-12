Pune-Based College Students Make An AI Based Electric Car

There have been various incidents where Indian students have made cars using an old engine, making their custom chassis and various other modification, the list is endless. Now, the IC engines are slowly getting out of the picture. And electric motors are the new thing. As you all are aware that Vehicle manufacturers are shifting towards electricity, the younger generation is also adapting the same.

A group of engineering students of a city-based private university has developed a “driverless autonomous” electric four-wheeler using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to reduce accidents and deaths caused by human errors. This vehicle has been developed by the students of mechanical engineering and electronics and telecommunications branches of the MIT World Peace University.

Official Comments

“The car is based on level-III autonomy and uses BLDC motor. A lithium-ion phosphate battery has been used to power the vehicle,” Yash Keskar, one of the students, said.

Another student, Sudhanshu Manerikar, said that the steering, throttle, and brakes of the vehicle are controlled using a number of AI and ML algorithms, involving leader cameras, microprocessors, automated action control systems, and various sensors. This vehicle has the power of three kilowatts and takes four hours to charge. It can cover a distance of 40 km. Such vehicles have numerous applications in agriculture, mining, transportation, and other fields, he added.

Professor Dr Ganesh Kakandikar said that such electric vehicles can be used to connect metro stations to the adjoining areas, for transportation, at airports, in golf clubs, in universities, etc. Other students, who were part of the project, were Sourabh Damkale, Shubhanga Kulkarni, and Pratyaksh Pandey.

The engineers of India are innovative and intelligent, inventing cars that use high tech and also helps the environment is commendable. Hope this piece of good news inspires every other engineer and motivate to create a machine that will help the world.