Mahindra Is Offering Huge Discounts For August

India’s one of the top car manufacturers Mahindra has been in the talks because of the XUV700, which is highly anticipated by everyone. Mahindra has always focused on building a friendly, harmonious relationship with the customers to further enhance this relationship and to acquire new customers, they are offering huge discounts on some of their models. Discounts up to 2.5 lakh can be availed. Let us get into model-wise discounts and offers. Select Mahindra dealers in the country are offering a range of discounts on a few products this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and complementary accessories.

XUV500

The Mahindra XUV500 can be availed with a cash discount of up to ₹1.79 lakh, an exchange bonus of ₹50,000, a corporate discount of ₹6,500, and accessories worth ₹20,000. The Scorpio is offered an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, a corporate discount of ₹4,500, and accessories up to ₹17,000.

Marazzo

Discounts on the Mahindra Marazzo include a cash discount of up to ₹20,000, an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, and a corporate discount of ₹5,200. The XUV300 is available with a cash discount up to ₹10,480, an exchange bonus of ₹25,000, a corporate discount of ₹4,000, and accessories worth ₹5,000.

Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero gets a cash discount of ₹3,500, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000, a corporate discount of ₹3,000, and a complimentary fourth-year warranty.

There are various reasons for a company to offer a huge discount, the remaining lot should be sold off is one the reasons. Secondly, the customers who are willing to opt for an older model, are eligible for a discount. Whatever the reason may be, it is good news for potential buyers. Mahindra’s XUV700 is going to be unveiled to the public on the 15th of August and sales will commence from 2nd October. Mahindra has various new cars coming in the future and they are more electric-focused. Some of them are eKUV100, XUV300 Electric. Non-electric includes Scorpio and Thar 5 door.