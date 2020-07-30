Praj Industries And ARAI Enter MoU To Drive Development Of Advanced Biofuels

An energy-hungry nation, India’s fuel imports cause a big dent in the country’s BoP statistics every passing year. To address that, the Government has been pushing the cause of electrification of mobility, however, it’s not a transformation which can happen overnight. Moreover, Li-ion, a major ingredient used in the development of batteries, is a resource we still have to source from elsewhere even if we develop the capacity to make batteries.

However, alternate fuels can chip in to reduce our dependability on imported fuel. As a result, Praj Industries and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) have entered into an MoU to jointly drive application development of advanced biofuels that will find usage in industry and transportation. Biofuels developed for the mobility sector will have a positive impact on the environment by way of reduced carbon footprint and improved tailpipe emissions.

Biofuels are derived by processing bio-based feedstock such as Agri residue, Molasses, Cane syrup etc. As a renewable transportation fuel in gaseous as well as liquid form, Biofuels provide an energy source that complements fossil fuels such as gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels. Since biobased feedstock is a captive source, biofuels facilitate energy self-reliance while helping conserve the environment.

Through this collaboration, Praj and ARAI will jointly address technologies to propagate the use of biofuels variety of applications including usage in internal combustion engines (ICE) in the transportation sector. As a leading player in the global bio-economy, Praj brings to the table its expertise of over three decades in developing and deploying biofuel technology solutions through its TEMPO business model.

Also Read: Toyota’s New Solid State Batteries Claim To Recharge EVs In Just Fifteen Minutes

On the other hand, as an R&D major, ARAI brings its vast experience in the field of alternative fuels, green and sustainable mobility, to the association. ARAI is working closely with DHI, energy vertical of Niti Aayog, MoPNG and MoRTH for development of regulations and demonstration of technical competence in various alternate fuels spectra like CNG, LPG, LNG, HCNG, dual fuel technology, Bio-CNG, Hydrogen, Ethanol, DME and Methanol. With complementary strengths in technology and application, Praj andARAI will work together to test and commercialise newer fuels with improved efficiencies.

The transportation sector is the single largest consumer of imported crude oil and natural gas for petroleum products. With a growing population of vehicles across all modes of transport (surface, air and marine), it is also the third-largest source of GHG emissions after power sector & industry as per world energy statistics data. As a signatory to Paris summit to reduce GHG emissions by 30-35%, India has to redefine its transportation fuel mix. Advanced biofuels technology applications that will be developed as a part of this association will help curtail health hazards attributable to air pollution in the transportation sector.

The collaboration between Praj and ARAI aims to reinforce India’s position as a technology leader in the global biofuels industry. ARAI wishes to execute mutually beneficial collaborative projects for the development of technologies, to produce customized fuels for best efficiency in terms of reduced fuel consumption and discharge emissions, under this alliance.