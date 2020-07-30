Hyundai Launches ‘Wonder Warranty’ Program For The Kona EV

Hyundai Motor India has launched a variable warranty option called “Wonder Warranty” for customers of its KONA Electric Vehicle to enhance the after-sales experience. All the existing customers have an option to choose Wonder Warranty and get the benefits without paying any extra cost.

Hyundai customers can opt for any of the following Wonder Warranty options, such as – three-year/unlimited or four-year/60,000kms or five-year/50,000kms. However, the battery warranty for eight-years/1,60,000kms remains applicable irrespective of the Wonder Warranty option chosen.

Commenting on the scheme for KONA Electric, Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, said, “Hyundai has always kept its customers at the highest pedestal and offered unmatched customer experience. The Hyundai KONA has pioneered in the Future Mobility and Green Mobility space. In line with the response we have received for India’s First Fully Electric SUV, we have introduced the Wonder Warranty scheme which elevates the after-sales customer experience by offering them the freedom of choice and providing a Complete Peace of Mind.”

More Charging Stations To Be Installed

To further provide unparalleled customer delight to KONA EV customers, Hyundai Service has ensured the installation of 7.2KW AC chargers at more than 50 Dealerships in 30 cities. Further, each Hyundai Kona is provided with a 7.2 KW AC charger to ensure charging at the customer’s residence in 6 hours 10 minutes. The industry’s first ‘Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)’ charging facility has been developed and implemented by Hyundai to provide customers anywhere anytime charging at Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Additionally, for emergency charging support, customers in Delhi and Bengaluru can reach out to portable chargers through Hyundai’s roadside assistance partner. From online service booking, vehicle status update via WhatsApp, pick and drop from home/office and online payment facility, a ‘contactless service experience’ is ensured for the customers wherever they are and whenever they want to.

Hyundai Kona EV, the country’s first fully electric SUV was launched last year and is currently retailed at Rs 23.75 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and directly competes with the likes of MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV. Hyundai has had a string of new launches this year starting from the compact sedan Aura earlier in January to the recently launched Tucson SUV.