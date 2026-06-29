New-Gen BMW X5 Teased Before Global Debut Tomorrow – Here’s everything you need to know!

BMW is just a day away from taking the covers off the all-new fifth-generation X5, and the latest teaser has already given enthusiasts plenty to talk about. The luxury SUV will make its global debut on June 30, bringing a completely fresh design, new technology and a wider choice of powertrains than ever before. It is also the first BMW model that will be sold with five different propulsion options.
New front design gets a fresh identity
The latest teaser reveals only the front section, but it clearly shows that the X5 has moved in a new direction. The SUV now carries a more upright stance with a flatter bonnet and stronger shoulders.
Some of the visible changes include:
|Feature
|Details
|Headlights
|New X shaped LED daytime running lights
|Grille
|Illuminated kidney grille with slim connecting light bars
|Body
|Squared front profile with flatter bonnet
|Wheels
|Up to 23 inch alloy wheels
The same front design will be shared across petrol, diesel, plug in hybrid, electric and hydrogen versions, although small styling changes are expected depending on the variant.
Five powertrain options confirmed
BMW has already confirmed that buyers will get more choices than ever before.
The new X5 will be available with:
- Petrol engine
- Diesel engine
- Plug in hybrid
- Fully electric iX5
- Hydrogen fuel cell version
The hydrogen powered iX5 is expected to enter production in 2028 and will become BMW’s first hydrogen model to be sold globally.
New technology under the skin
The fifth generation X5 also receives several systems developed under BMW’s Neue Klasse programme. One of them is the new Heart of Joy control unit.
It manages several vehicle functions together, including:
- Powertrain
- Braking
- Steering
- Charging
- Energy recovery
BMW says this new controller works much faster than the previous system, helping improve driving response.
More comfort and driver assistance
Adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers will be standard across the range. Higher variants of the plug in hybrid and electric models will also receive Adaptive Chassis Control Professional.
Additional equipment includes:
- Two axle air suspension
- Integral Active Steering
- Active roll stabilisation
BMW has also upgraded its Level 2 driver assistance package. The SUV will offer highway assistance, city driving support, lane change warning, side collision warning and automatic evasive assistance.
Electric iX5 gets BMW’s biggest battery
The electric iX5 will be the first BMW SUV to use the company’s sixth generation eDrive technology with an 800 volt electrical architecture.
It will also receive BMW’s biggest battery pack yet.
|Specification
|Details
|Battery Capacity
|144 kWh US, 141 kWh Europe
|Drive System
|Dual motor all wheel drive
|Architecture
|800 volt
|Battery Type
|New cylindrical cells
BMW has not revealed power figures yet, but the dual motor setup will send power to all four wheels through the xDrive system.
What happens next?
The complete design, cabin layout, engine specifications and market wise details will be revealed during the global debut on June 30. For India, the next generation BMW X5 is expected to arrive later as an exclusive Long Wheelbase model, offering more rear seat space for luxury SUV buyers.